Former All Blacks assistant coach Joe Schmidt (left) with former head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Newly appointed Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt has reassured New Zealand fans that they need not worry about him bringing any unique intellectual property (IP) across the Tasman Sea.

In a recent appearance on Stan Sport’s Rugby Heaven, Schmidt, the 2018 World Rugby Coach of the Year, addressed the topic when questioned about the potential transfer of insights gained during his tenure as an assistant coach for the All Blacks.

“I think IP is only ever relevant in the geographical and player group that you’ve got. I don’t think I’ve got any IP left that the All Blacks haven’t seen either, so I think that’s a reciprocated situation,” Schmidt said.

Having recently been confirmed as the Wallabies head coach until at least the conclusion of the British and Irish Lions Tour in 2025, Schmidt brings a wealth of coaching experience. His successful six-year stint as Ireland’s head coach included three Six Nations titles and leading Ireland to the world No 1 ranking in 2019.

Schmidt’s most recent role saw him as an assistant coach for the All Blacks, contributing to New Zealand’s journey to the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa.

The former Manawatū provincial representative player also boasts a coaching background with two stints as an assistant coach for the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific and serving as an assistant coach of ASM Clermont Auvergne during their historic French Championship win in 2010. Additionally, Schmidt held the position of director of rugby and high performance at World Rugby in 2020-21.

Expressing eagerness to commence his role with the Wallabies, Schmidt told Rugby Heaven of his commitment to rebuilding the depth of the Wallabies squad and its relevance on both the Australian and international rugby stages.

“All I can guarantee people is that I’ll be working hard to get together staff and a playing group that will demonstrate its worth coming to see [the Wallabies].”



