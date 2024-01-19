Woolworths contacts thousands of staff over pay issues dating back nine years, the West Coast braces for deluge and Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from surgery in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Joe Schmidt has been confirmed by Rugby Australia as the next head coach of the Wallabies, with Schmidt to be at the helm until at least the conclusion of the British and Irish Lions Tour in 2025.

The 2018 World Rugby Coach of the Year spent more than six years as Ireland’s head coach, winning three Six Nations titles and leading Ireland to the World Number One ranking for the first time in 2019.

Most recently, Schmidt was an assistant coach for the All Blacks, where he helped guide New Zealand to the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final against South Africa.

Assistant coach Joe Schmidt during New Zealand rugby squad training at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

The former Manawatū provincial representative player in New Zealand had two stints as an assistant coach for the Blues, was an assistant coach of ASM Clermont Auvergne when it won the French Championship for the first time in 2010, and held the position of director of rugby and high-performance at World Rugby in 2020-21.

Joe Schmidt says he is eager to get started.

“I am conscious that the Wallabies have weathered a difficult period, and I am keen to help them build a way forward, with greater alignment and clear direction from RA.

“The upcoming Test matches against Wales will arrive quickly, post-Super Rugby, and the program through to the British and Irish Lions Tour next year presents plenty of opportunities and challenges – which I am sure will invigorate players and staff.

“I am looking forward to connecting with Super Rugby coaches, RA staff, and getting to observe and meet players in the coming months.”

Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh said Schmidt’s global coaching resumé was undeniable.

“Joe has delivered success at every stop in his career – winning European titles with Leinster, winning Six Nations championships, leading Ireland to World Number One for the first time and, most recently, his role in the All Blacks’ run to the Rugby World Cup Final.

“He has also been a World Coach of the Year after he won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018.

“Given our stated plan to build a unified Australian Rugby system, Joe’s experience with Ireland and New Zealand – two of the most aligned Rugby nations in the world – will no doubt prove valuable as we move forward.

“He has a global view of the game from his experience in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, and his appointment puts us in a strong position as we build towards the 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour.”

Joe Schmidt is scheduled to start with the Wallabies on 1 March, with details of coaching staff appointments to come at a later stage.