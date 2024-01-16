Abbie Ward of England and Maiakawanakaulani Roos during a line out in the women's World Cup final. Photosport

Off the back of record-breaking crowds at the Rugby World Cup in 2022 and hosting the inaugural WXV1 competition, women’s rugby in New Zealand is set for another major milestone with the first ever British & Irish Lions Women’s Tour confirmed for 2027.

Fans across the country will be treated to the latest chapter of rivalry with the British & Irish Lions when the women’s team faces the Black Ferns in three tests with additional tour matches, host cities and venues to be confirmed.

The government has earmarked $3.9 million from the Major Events Fund to support the series.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said the successful bid to host this inaugural tour is another great milestone for women’s rugby in this country.

“Hosting this tour gives our players a pinnacle event that will be a highlight in their career and it provides an aspirational pathway for our emerging players. There is nothing quite like a Lions tour to engage and excite fans. We think this will have a unique flavour, a freshness and excitement to it like we saw during the Rugby World Cup.

“We will be taking this tour around the country; it will genuinely be something that all kiwis can get behind and get excited about. As we anticipate the continued growth of the women’s game globally, we are going to see these teams bringing to life an amazing tour,” said Robinson.

The bid to host the tour was strongly supported by the New Zealand Government with Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee saying, “Hosting this event will help us to further increase the value and visibility of women’s sport in New Zealand and create new sporting heroes and role models for our younger generations.

“The on-field action is set to be matched by positive economic benefits as we look forward to seeing kiwis pack stadiums and welcoming the legion of fans that will come to New Zealand for this historic tour.”

British & Irish Lions CEO Ben Calveley said supporting the growth of the women’s game is a key strategic priority for the organisation.

“Significant effort has gone into exploring the concept of a Lions Women’s Tour and great credit needs to go to the members of our steering committee, our board, and our staff.

“Playing three Test matches against the current world champions, the Black Ferns in New Zealand in front of thousands of fans represents the ultimate challenge and makes for a fantastic sporting spectacle. We look forward to working with all our stakeholders including New Zealand Rugby to finalise an exciting inaugural Tour.”