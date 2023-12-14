Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rugby

Wallaroos new coach Jo Yapp should close the gap on Black Ferns - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
New Australian women's rugby coach Jo Yapp. Photo / Getty

New Australian women's rugby coach Jo Yapp. Photo / Getty

OPINION

News has broken that Rugby Australia has locked in their next head coach. Forget the woeful Wallabies, it’s the Wallaroos who have struck gold with the signing of former England captain, Jo Yapp.

With

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby