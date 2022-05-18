New Zealand is on the verge of our first ever Golden Generation, writes Jason Pine. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Even if they don't make the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the current All Whites squad is the best in our history.

That may seem a bold claim given the feats of the 1982 and 2010 sides, but the quality in the current group of players outstrips them both by some distance.

The trailblazing 1982 team were a resilient band of part-timers, galvanised by a chance to make history and moulded together by the contrasting – but equally valuable – qualities of coaches John Adshead and Kevin Fallon and the inspirational captaincy of Steve Sumner.

Ricki Herbert, who played in that side, then coached the All Whites to the 2010 World Cup, ensuring they were hard to break down and therefore difficult to beat. Led by the lion-hearted Ryan Nelsen, the undefeated campaign in South Africa will remain the stuff of legend.

But with no disrespect to the players who served us so well in those magical, memorable chapters in our sporting history, this current crop is different gravy.

The biggest difference is the way they approach the game. New Zealand sides from the past were largely no-frills, defensively structured teams who set out to compete physically. That was the Kiwi way; run all day, defend as if your life depends on it, don't back down and we might just nick something.

The mentality of the class of '22 is entirely different. They're no less committed to the cause and just as proud to wear the fern, but in contrast to some of their predecessors, these players aren't just happy to be on the same pitch with much more highly-credentialled opposition. They not only feel they belong there; they believe they can prosper, too.

All Whites leftback Liberato Cacace celebrates scoring against Tahiti. Photo / Photosport

The technical ability of New Zealand footballers is now the equal of most on the planet. Watch Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell, Liberato Cacace or Sarpreet Singh for any length of time and you'll be convinced of that. Their first touch, game awareness, range of passing and tactical nous is already – even in their relatively tender years – razor-sharp.

And that makes the future even more exciting. Most of the 26-man squad named for next month's intercontinental playoff against Costa Rica will be available for the next World Cup cycle. Apart from perhaps defenders Winston Reid, Tommy Smith and Michael Boxall, they'll all go around again. Some could play another three World Cups. They're very good players now; imagine them in 2026.

All the while, they'll continue to ply their trade at top clubs in Europe and the USA, as well as the A-League, improve even more, and be joined by the next wave of talented teenagers. No one really knew who Matt Garbett was four years ago; now he's at a Serie A club. Make no mistake: there are more on the way.

The new benchmark for our national men's football side has now been set. The All Whites will forevermore be at least as good as they are now. We're on the verge of our first ever Golden Generation.