Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Jason Pine: Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay for the All Whites job? Why it probably won't happen

Jason Pine
By
3 mins to read
Does Phoenix head coach Ufuk Talay want the All Whites job? Photo / Photosport

Does Phoenix head coach Ufuk Talay want the All Whites job? Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

I actually don't think Ufuk Talay wants to be All Whites football coach.

Since his comments in a media interview on Saturday, it's been widely reported Talay has "thrown his hat in the ring"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport