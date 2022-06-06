'It's about stepping stones': Black Ferns on right path after tough win

Black Ferns v Australia highlights. Video / Sky Sport

One step forward on a major rebuild mission for the Black Ferns.

Wayne Smith's vision for the Black Ferns was never going to evolve overnight.

With four months until their home World Cup, time is not on the Black Ferns' side but there was enough in the 23-10 comeback victory against the Wallaroos on Monday to suggest to Smith they are on the right path.

Arriving with plans to attack from everywhere, to play with pace, tempo and use the width at every opportunity, jarred with torrential rain in Tauranga.

After a shaky first half the Black Ferns trailed 10-5 in their Pacific Four Series opener but with a few adjustments – going through the middle, reshaping Australia's defence with tactical kicking and fighting harder in contact – they scored 23 unanswered points to start Smith's tenure with a character-building victory.

"It's about stepping stones on and off the field," Smith said. "In terms of the game we've got a long way to go. We tried to play a really expansive game in torrential rain and that's the coaches' fault but that was the challenge to show the courage to have a crack at it and there were enough good plays to get us by.

"There was huge courage and pride in the jersey. I knew they were going to have a really good second half because you can sense it in the team that there's something building.

"Everyone knows we've been training a fast game and we made some great inroads and good attacks given the torrential downpour. There was a lot of character and want in the team and we saw that.

"The conditions didn't suit us. We had a meeting this morning about wet weather rugby and how we wanted to play. I'm proud of [captain] Ruahei Demant she led the team brilliantly. They're a great group to be with I'm really enjoying it."

Smith indicated the intent to adopt an attacking, unstructured mindset will continue as the Black Ferns attempt to embrace a new style, and a point of difference, before the World Cup.

"It gives you a bit of credibility with the players when you're trying to play a game like that and some of the stuff you're trying comes off. Wes Clarke's defence was outstanding in that second half. It was really aggressive and all our reserves performed really well so it's pretty pleasing."

Wayne Smith Black Ferns coach talks to the media after the Pacific Four round one rugby match between the Black Ferns and Australia. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Following a tumultuous six months that included four record defeats to England and France on their horror northern tour, a damning cultural review and the resignation of head coach Glenn Moore, the Black Ferns were intent on starting afresh in this tournament.

Victory wasn't achieved without adversity but first-time skipper Demant believes this starting point provides the team a marker from which to seek improvement, and a chance to move on from the messy fallout.

"Despite the challenges the team has undergone we've stayed together," Demant said. "Everyone was excited today. It's been a really positive week for us. Every time we go to training everyone has a smile on their face. Today we were looking forward to the opportunity to play carefree in front of our families. I know for myself there wasn't one moment out there where we felt pressured, where we felt scoreboard pressure."

Smith praised his seven debutants, highlighting No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker who beat two defenders down the shortside to score a decisive try and was named player of the match as well as the replacement front-row contingent that injected powerful carries and laid a dominant scrum platform after being exposed there in the first half.

"I'm really proud of them," Smith said. "You've got to be in this team to understand what the jersey means to these women. They've had to fight for it and struggle to get to where they get to. It's not easy, and they cherish the jersey. For them it's going to be a memorable day. They all played their part."

With Canada, 36-5 victors over USA, next up in Waitakere on Sunday, followed by the USA in Whangarei, Smith confirmed plans to use his full squad in something of a pre-World Cup trial.

"We'll be making changes. We've got to give these ladies the opportunity to put their best foot forward. They've done that today and now it's a bit of a contest."