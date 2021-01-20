Indian cricket fans target Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne while attempting to berate Australian captain Tim Paine

Footballer Tim Payne - pictured playing for Eastern Suburbs - has been copping plenty of abuse from Indian cricket fans. Photo / Photosport

Wellington Phoenix defender Tim Payne may well be the ruing the day Tim Paine was named in the Australian cricket team.

The similarity between their names has seen the Kiwi footballer berated by Indian fans in the wake of Australia's fourth test loss in Brisbane.

Aussie captain Paine rubbed the opposition and much of the cricketing world the wrong way during the third of four tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week, by his ongoing and at times tedious sledging from behind the stumps directed towards Indian batsmen.

While Paine's comments, which at one point saw him call Ravi Ashwin a d***head, were criticised, his inability to lead his side to victory despite playing on home soil was likely even more embarrassing.

India took victory in the final test and the series, with heroics from Rishabh Pant who knocked an unbeaten 89, guiding his side to a record chase and a three wicket win on day five in Brisbane.

It ended Australia's unbeaten run at the Gabba which stretched back to 1988.

The satisfaction indulged by Indian cricket fans as a result became obvious. It just so happens some have failed to spell the Australian captain's surname wrong amid their festivities.

Payne had no trouble attaching a bit of humour to the posts, which at times were offensive. Photo / Instagram

"You are the worst Aussie captain I have ever seen huh… we won at Gabba Indian team is the best. Beware of us okay," one fan said in a direct message.

"How can u play cricket and football same time?" another said.

Photo / Instagram

Fans also took to the comments section of Payne's recent posts, which included 'forget cricket, only play football from now on' and 'never underestimate Indian'.

Photo / Instagram

Some fans however did notice the subtle differences between the two men's names.

"Hey bud! I just want to apologise on behalf of all Indians trolling you! sorry!" one user wrote.

As a result Payne has turned comments off on his posts, with some as well as messages including offensive language.

A rugby coach based in Newcastle, England has suffered a similar affair to the Kiwi footballer.

According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle Falcons coach Tim Payne has received over 600 messages and comments on Instagram over the alst few days.

He even attempted to console Paine on Twitter.

Hi @tdpaine36, can you help me out here. I’m doing my best. Hope you’re well. — Tim Payne (@timpayne_1) January 15, 2021

Another Tim Payne, who lives in England, also found the humorous side in the ordeal, making an Instagram post with his head photoshopped on Paine's body.