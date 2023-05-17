Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

‘How to make $4m overnight’: The complicated world of All Blacks and digital art

Gregor Paul
By
9 mins to read
A key All Black's move overseas is set to cause a recruitment war. Photo / Photosport

A key All Black's move overseas is set to cause a recruitment war. Photo / Photosport

It was only two years ago that sports teams, leagues and international superstars were being told that they could get rich quick if they were early adopters of Non-Fungible Tokens.

There were predictions that sport

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport