How the world media reacted to the Argentina's 25-18 win over the All Blacks in Christchurch last night.

'Dumb' All Blacks

By Stuart Barnes, Times UK

I never thought I would describe the All Blacks as dumb, but in Christchurch they were as stupid as Argentina were smart. The Pumas outfought their opponents and, perhaps even more significantly, they outthought what has long been the cleverest rugby nation on the planet.

Sam Cane's one notable moment was a tackle off the ball on Pablo Matera that gave away a penalty that the host broadcasters described as "pretty harmless, really".

It wasn't harmless from the New Zealand perspective, though, because it was a pointless piece of frustrated foul play that stretched Argentina's lead to seven points. Not so much "pretty harmless" as staggeringly stupid.

'Knives will be out'

By Tom Decent, Sydney Morning Herald

In one of the most stunning results in history, Argentina have claimed their first victory on New Zealand soil with a 25-18 win in Christchurch.

The knives will be out for All Blacks coach Ian Foster, whose side have once again slumped to an embarrassing defeat.

It was Foster who presided over the All Blacks when they lost to Argentina two years ago in Sydney.

That was a brilliant defensive performance from the Pumas. So much courage. So much belief.

It's the first time New Zealand have ever lost three Tests in a row at home.

Cheika's remarkable Argentina transformation

Sydney Morning Herald

Three years ago Michael Cheika left his post as Wallabies coach after the 2019 World Cup.

Earlier this month he coached Argentina to victory against Australia.

Now he's helped the Pumas to their first win against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Cheika never managed a win with the Wallabies in New Zealand. He came close in 2017 in Dunedin.

He joins Eddie Jones as one of two Australian coaches to win a Test on New Zealand soil against the All Blacks with two different countries.

Argentina are celebrating in style on the field in Christchurch and rightly so.

Argentina captain:

"I'm very proud of our team, we are starting to believe what we can do, not just a magic moment like our first win (in Sydney)," said captain Julian Montoya.

"Very, very happy, very, very proud, it's a very special moment for us."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster

The Ellis Park triumph that saved Foster's tenure two weeks ago was supposed to be the starting point of a new dawn. The next test instead shone a blinding spotlight on the New Zealand Rugby board's decision to retain Foster through to the 2023 World Cup after Joe Schmidt was promoted to assistant coach.

"We don't like losing and we understand our country doesn't like us losing," Foster said. "We're all in the same boat and it does hurt. We're still a team that's rebuilding and sometimes the confidence doesn't come at the speed we want it to."

"We've got to join the rest of the New Zealand rugby fraternity and say that's what we want to find," Foster said. "We're working hard to find that. It's about nailing the next moment. It's probably as simple as that.

"There's no doubt it's a team that's been under a lot of pressure, trying to force things and making things happen. If you don't be clear and nail the next moment at this level you can be caught and frustrated. That seems to be what happened.

"I was a bit surprised by us in the last quarter. I felt the team was moving in a strong direction. There were enough good things happening for us to nail that Argentinian team and yet we didn't execute in some big moments at the end and that's how you get the consistency.

"It's a tough lesson and one we're hurting with. Our own frustration meant we lost a bit of direction in that last quarter and we've got to be better than that."

'Trouble at the mill'

Gregor Paul, NZ Herald

One result, it turns out, does not a summer make or indeed provide justification to have persevered with the All Blacks coaching regime and wider management team.

There is still very much trouble at mill – the sort that doesn't appear capable of being fixed without yet more changes being made to the leadership of the team.

The New Zealand Rugby board went evolution last week and deferred to their natural conservative mode by opting for a light touch change to the coaching team of elevating Joe Schmidt to attack coach.

Perhaps they have to be thinking revolution now before it's too late. The records can't keep falling like this. A brand that was worth $3.5 billion at the start of the year must be tumbling in value and there needs to be an honest assessment that the hope that emerged in the wake of the All Blacks victory at Ellis Park, has shown itself to be false.

All Blacks come back to earth with thud

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

This loss to the Pumas consigns the All Blacks to their first three successive home defeat run in history - after the two losses against Ireland in July. While the Pumas recorded their maiden victory over the All Blacks two years ago in Australia, they had never previously tasted success in New Zealand.

In their first visit to Christchurch for six years the All Blacks were intent on delivering further improvements from their statement Ellis Park victory against the Springboks that ultimately saved Foster's tenure.

Instead on a typically cold winter's night, in a scrappy contest dominated by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli who produced several bizarre rulings, the All Blacks immediately came down to earth with a thud.

The All Blacks have now won two of their last eight tests. That this shock result came surrounded by 20,000 Cantabrians, in the heart of Scott Robertson country, could not be a worse scenario for Foster. Disgruntled locals made their feelings clear, too.