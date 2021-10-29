Horse racing: Sword Of State aiming to go where no Kiwi galloper has gone before

Opie Bosson on Sword of State at Auckland Cup Day in March 2021. Photo / Photosport

When it comes to the glamour and riches of Australian racing the shorter the race the longer the road to the winner's circle for the Kiwi raiders.

But that isn't going to scare off a mammoth owner like Brendan Lindsay of Cambridge Stud from finding out whether Sword Of State can finally snare one of those most elusive of prizes at Flemington today.

Cup week starts in Melbourne today and for many the races of the week are the Melbourne Cup, Derby and Oaks, classics so iconic they have separate days of the carnival named after them.

But while they are cherished and craved they are not where the real money is, neither today or in the years to come.

In an industry as big on hype and small on patience as Australia's booming thoroughbred code it is all about the need for speed and races like the Golden Slipper or today's Coolmore Stakes can instantly turn colts into A$20million rock stars.

That makes it a career-defining goal for Australia's fastest youngsters and while New Zealand bred and trained horses can win the Cup, Derby or Oaks, the really big-name two and three-year-old sprints have eluded us.

"We know how hard they are to win but the horse doesn't. He can't read the odds," says Lindsay.

"If you have a young horse as good as this horse you have to give them their chance at these races because if they win it changes their future stud careers.

"And that would also be great for Cambridge Stud and the whole New Zealand industry."

The Lindsays and trainer Jamie Richards also know miracles happen. Just three weeks ago their superstar mare Probabeel was given little chance of beating Zaaki in the Might And Power at Caulfield but took out the A$1million group one.

If the overnight rain in Melbourne doesn't see Flemington rated slow today then Sword Of State will get his chance to go where no Kiwi galloper has gone before.

If he does, he will never need to win another race. His dance card will be full.

"One day we, as an industry, are going to win one of these big sprint races for the young horses in Australia. We have to keep trying, but it is a hot field," says Lindsay.

The Lindsay/Richards combination also have Kahma Lass in the A$2million Cantala today and Lindsay realises she too will need a new career peak to win.

Stablemate Amarelinha who should be suited by the big Flemington track but meets some proven group one mares in the A$1million Empire Rose while New Zealand's best chance to kick off Cup week with a winner to remember will be Tutukaka.

He will be trying to do what Kiwi-bred three-year-olds have been doing for decades, outstaying the Aussies in a Derby.

Incredibly the combined stakes that quartet are racing for today are still A$1million short of the A$7.5million fellow Waikato galloper Aegon is looking to snare some of in the Golden Eagle at Rosehill in Sydney.

As good as the four-year-old is his chances took a huge blow when he drew nearly the outside of the barriers and he will need a ton of luck in the 1500m feature.

Meanwhile, the field for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup will be finalised early this evening with the biggest question over English second favourite Spanish Mission, who has failed two veterinary examinations and will need to pass another today to be allowed to start in the race.