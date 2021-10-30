Horse racing: String of equipment failures thwarts attempt to ensure wellbeing of Melbourne Cup horses

The sight of barriers being erected around injured horses at the Melbourne Cup has become commonplace. Photo / Getty

The sight of barriers being erected around injured horses at the Melbourne Cup has become commonplace. Photo / Getty

Multiple attempts to pre-clear horses competing in this year's edition of the Melbourne Cup of any pre-existing medical conditions have been thwarted by apparent equipment failure.

Since 2013, seven horses have died while competing in Australia's iconic horse race, leading to heavy criticism from animal welfare advocates and new measures from race organisers to try to prevent similar occurrences.

Two machines ear-marked for use by race organisers to conduct comprehensive body scans of competing horses have broken down within the week leading up to the race, with almost a third of the horses scanned so far being flagged for further inspection after health concerns were raised.

For all the glitz and glamour associated with the race that stops the nation, the sad reality is there hasn't always been reason to cheer on the first Tuesday in November.

There was strong opposition to the 2020 event, with the hashtag #NupToTheCup trending on social media, before horse Anthony Van Dyck was euthanised after breaking down during the race.

Its death emboldened anti-racing advocates and animal welfare groups, who condemned how horses are treated within the industry.

After last year's race, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) blasted the "disgrace that stops the nation" and asked: "How many more deaths will it take before we call time on this disgraceful demonstration of national senselessness?"

In 2018 Cliffsofmoher had to be euthanised after suffering a fractured shoulder during the Melbourne Cup, sparking a similar outcry.

The five-year-old's death three years ago followed these previous deaths in Melbourne Cup day races:

— In 2013, Verema was euthanised after snapping a bone in her leg.

— In 2014, Admire Rakti collapsed and died in his stall after a race and Araldo broke a leg and was euthanised.

— In 2015, Red Cadeaux broke his left foreleg, was rushed to the vet for surgery and was euthanised some days later.

— In 2016, Regal Monarch died after a dramatic mid-race fall.

In 2019, there were fears for Rostropovich after the gelding pulled up lame on the home straight and limped to the line in last place. The horse suffered a stress fracture to its pelvis but thankfully, made a full recovery.

In response to recent fatalities, race organisers this year took extra precautions to ensure the wellbeing of all horses. The 35 fourth acceptors for the Melbourne Cup were required to undergo screening with a sophisticated CT scanner at Werribee, to pick up any pre-existing medical issues and make sure all the horses were healthy to run.

However, the machine broke down earlier this week and resulted in an urgent replacement part needing to be shipped over from the US. At the time of the malfunction, only 19 of the 35 fourth acceptors had been scanned.

In the aftermath of the chaotic development, Racing Victoria implemented new measures as a workaround while playing the waiting game for the CT scanner to be fixed. Those horses that had not yet been scanned were required to undergo comprehensive X-rays of their distal limbs, which were then to be examined by three imaging specialists.

If any issues were detected, then the horse would need to present for an MRI or standing CT scan.

However, The Age reported there was another failure this week when the X-ray equipment at Werribee's vet centre, being used because the CT scanner was not available, also broke down, forcing runners to wait for up to two hours as their appointments were delayed.

It is not yet known if all competing horses will be examined before the race and what consequences will arise for those that cannot undergo the procedure.