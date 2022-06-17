Trainer Chris Waller greets Nature Strip after winning The King's Stand Stakes. Photo / Getty

By Michael Guerin at Royal Ascot

The Kiwis who conquered the racing world on Tuesday face an even more important test at Royal Ascot tomorrow (3.20am NZ time).

Because while Nature Strip thrilled Down Under racing fans when winning for ex-pat Kiwis trainer Chris Waller and jockey James McDonald, winning tomorrow's Platinum Jubilee with Home Affairs would be even more important and far more lucrative.

Waller was true to his word about not backing up Nature Strip for tomorrow's race even after he barely raised a sweat in his stunning King's Stand Stakes win and with Home Affairs already set for the 1200m (approx) Platinum Jubilee, Nature Strip was never really a chance of being a rival.

Because not only is the Platinum Jubilee, at one million pounds, worth twice as much as the King's Stand was, victory for Home Affairs would be worth much, much more than that.

Nature Strip may be older and flat out faster than Home Affairs but the huge difference in the three-year-old is a colt so is worth tens of millions as a potential stallion.

Having won two major group 1s in Australia this season, including beating a luckless Nature Strip at Flemington in February, Home Affairs is already hot property as a stallion and will stand this coming spring at Coolmore in New South Wales for a A$110,000 service fee.

While that is already serious stuff for a first season sire, if Home Affairs wins tomorrow morning he instantly becomes a commercial stallion prospect in both Hemispheres, which is the main reason global racing powerhouse Coolmore and his syndicate of other owners sent him to Ascot.

A good-looking, athletic young horse by Australian siring superstar I Am Invincible, if Home Affairs wins what would almost certainly be his last career start tomorrow he becomes one of the most valuable horses in the world.

He will start a warm favourite not only because of his own record but the demolition job Nature Strip, Waller and McDonald did on their international rivals on Tuesday.

Recent trackwork, including a pre-trip trial at Flemington three weeks ago, would suggest Nature Strip is about two lengths superior to Home Affairs at the moment, but the best of Nature Strip would be way too good in tomorrow's enormous 27-horse field.

Perhaps one worry for Home Affairs is his wide draw, which can very often be a blessing in a sprint race late in a Royal Ascot carnival but on Thursday, the third day of the meeting, the best jockeys were steering toward the inside third of the track rather than trying to get wide.

That of course could change by race start time tomorrow morning and Home Affairs does have McDonald, who even plenty in England are now declaring the best in the world with two wins this week from only a handful of rides.

While McDonald loves Nature Strip, winning with Home Affairs would have deeply personal meaning to him as the colt is part-owned by New Zealand Bloodstock supremo Sir Peter Vela, who has been one of McDonald's greatest supporters during the highs and lows of his career.

Home Affairs isn't the only Australian-trained runner in the Platinum Jubilee as the enigmatic Artorius, winner of last season's Blue Diamond but so often the architect of his own demise since, looks a realistic blowout chance around the $20 mark, especially if the inside of the track is the place to be.

Domestically there are thoroughbred meetings at Te Rapa and Trentham today with the former hosting five jumps races including both the Waikato Hurdle and Steeplechase.But perhaps the most anticipated jumper on show will be superstar hurdler The Cossack (R5, No.9) as he steps up to steeplechasing for the first time, opening a very fair $1.65 with the TAB taking on maidens.