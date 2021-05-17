Horse racing: Jockey Michael Walker avoids amputation after scary fall

Michael Walker - facing long recovery. Photo/Richard Robinson

Star Kiwi jockey Michael Walker screamed at medical stuff to "cut off my leg" after the accident which could sideline him for a year.

The Victoria based jockey will undergo his third surgery at Dandenong Hospital today after an "innocuous" fall last week caused a fractured fibula and torn ACL.

The 37-year-old, who has ridden 25 Group One winners, faced the prospect of having a leg amputation as emergency surgery was performed on Friday.

Speaking under strong main medication, he told media that "there was a possibility the nerves in my leg could die and the leg could die and they may have had to amputate".

"I was screaming to them to cut off my leg, it felt like it was going to explode," the Rotorua and Waitara raised Walker was reported as saying by News Corp Australia.

"Anything they gave me wouldn't take the pain away.

"I spoke to a few people and a few jockeys have lost their legs through similar things and I needed surgery. "

Surgeons made a cut from knee to ankle to relieve pressure, there was a second surgery on Sunday, and he was due to go under the knife again today (Tuesday).

"They attempted to close up the leg (on Sunday) but it was still too swollen," he said.

"The thing is the fall was just nothing to come out like this is unbelievable.

"I remember the whole thing like it was slow mo. I had time to think about it and then all of a sudden when my feet hit the ground, her back leg came back through and kicked me in the calve.

"Her hitting my calf burst everything inside."

The injury was complicated by dangerous Compartment Syndrome, when pressure within muscle builds up.

Walker may need a fourth surgery and skin grafts, depending on the outcome of today's operation.

The accident occurred at the Packenham Racing Club when his horse Insaaf clipped the heels of the eventual winner and faltered, dislodging the jockey.

Walker told Racing.com it was "one of the most harmless (incidents) I've ever been involved in and could be the worst".

Victorian stewards have interviewed three jockeys but must wait until Walker is fit enough before completing their inquiry.