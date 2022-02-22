Horse racing: Hasabro to get chance in Classic at elite level

Andrew Carston believes Hasabro deserves a crack at elite level and he will get his chance when he heads to Otaki on Saturday. Photo / File.

Andrew Carston believes Hasabro deserves a crack at elite level and he will get his chance when he heads to Otaki on Saturday. Photo / File.

Andrew Carston believes Hasabro deserves a crack at elite level and he will get his chance when he heads to Otaki on Saturday to line-up in the Gr.1 El Cheapo Cars WFA Group One Classic (1600m).

The Savabeel gelding has been in fine form since joining Carston's Riccarton stable in spring last year, winning four of his seven starts, including the Listed Hazlett Stakes (1200m) at Wingatui on Boxing Day and the Gr.3 White Robe Lodge (1600m) at the same track earlier this month.

"I can't fault him at all, he has done a really good job, capping off with the White Robe last start which was his main target," Carston said.

"We have looked where we could go from there and this race fits in nicely.

"He deserves his crack at a Group One. It is weight-for-age and he is getting to a stage now where he is high enough in the handicaps here, so weight-for-age suits him.

"I am happy with my horse and he deserves his chance."

Carston is unsure what the future holds for Hasabro after the weekend, but said he has options on either side of the Cook Strait.

"We will be guided by how he runs on Saturday," he said.

"There are no plans with him as yet, but there are plenty of options for him in both islands."

Hasabro is out of broodmare gem Halloween, making him a full-brother to Group One winner Hasahalo, and half-brother to Group Three winners All Saints' Eve and All Hallows' Eve.

Hasabro was purchased out of Waikato Stud's 2017 New Zealand Bloodstock Premier Yearling Sale for $220,000 by Go Racing, who purchased Hasahalo a year earlier for $110,000.

Meanwhile, Carston is also looking forward to racing on his home track of Riccarton on Friday where he will have a strong contingent.

He believes Dubai Lady is a strong chance of breaking maiden ranks in the NZB Insurance Pearl Series Race (1200m).

"I have got a nice team in on Friday. Dubai Lady is close to winning a maiden race," Carston said.

"Both O'Jessica and O'Jude have both been going good races, and I think they are two of my better chances."

– NZ Racing Desk