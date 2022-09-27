Horse racing: Harness hits top gear but interest in Inters fades

Self Assured beating Majestic Cruiser in The Race by Grins at Cambridge 14 April 2022. Photo / File.

The harness racing season goes overdrive this weekend but New Zealand's participation in the Inter Dominion is wavering.

Addington's mega meeting on Friday sees most of the major New Zealand Cup chances engaged, with Self Assured, Spankem and South Coast Arden to return in the Canterbury Classic while Akuta will revert to three-year-old company in the Lazarus Stakes.

Across the Tasman defending New Zealand Cup hero Copy That will be a warm favourite in the Smoken Up Sprint at Melton on Saturday night after drawing barrier four but likely to start from barrier three.

And even fringe Cup players such as Kango and Hot And Treacherous are back racing or in the latter's case trialing so the local NZ Cup contenders are up and about with six weeks to go to.

There is also increased and powerful Australian interest in the great race at Addington on November 8 with Victoria's most in-form pacer Rock N Roll Doo on the Cup path after he bolted away with last Friday's Kilmore Cup.

That saw him backed from $26 to $10 with the TAB and trainer Michael Stanley says safely through next week's Victoria Cup, Rock N Roll Doo is likely to come to New Zealand and contest the Ashburton Flying Stakes on his way to the Cup.

While Copy That and stablemates Simply Sam and Argyle race at Melton on Saturday along with recent Alexandra Park winner Major Perry, who contests a Victoria Derby heat, the appetite for the Inter Dominions among Kiwi trainers is fading.

While Bolt For Brilliance has been nominated for the trotting series, for which he is the futures favourite, and South Coast Arden is entered for the pacing series, other trainers are still mulling over even entering.

"We will talk about it tonight but at this stage, because of all the travel involved, we are only luke warm," said champion trainer Mark Purdon, who could have Self Assured and Spankem in the series.

The depth of Kiwi entries could change by closing date today, especially as it is free to nominate, but Bolt For Brilliance looks the most likely New Zealand representative.

"He will head to Addington for the Cup carnival and then a lot will depend on flights," says trainer Tony Herlihy.