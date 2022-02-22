Horse racing: Ex-pats give Karaka boost

Horses don't always behave at the Karaka thoroughbred yearling sales. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand's biggest yearling sale at Karaka will be boosted by ex-pats.

The recent loosening of travel and quarantine restrictions mean New Zealanders based in Australia can return with seven days' home isolation, bypassing MIQ from next week.

And world class agents such as Paul Moroney and Andy Williams are among those taking that opportunity to return for the sales next month and potentially buy for their clients.

They will be joined by other ex-pats such as Brad Taylor, racing manager for the leading Victorian stable of Sam and Anthony Freedman, as they take advantage of having a Kiwi in the team.

A few key industry players trickling back into the country is better than auctioneers New Zealand Bloodstock hoped for even a few weeks ago after an incredibly challenging summer.

The yearling sale was put back from its usual late January date to start on March 7 when it was originally announced the borders would be open without MIQ by then. But when Omicron arrived and all that changed, the chances of getting many or any industry players based in Australia to Karaka seemed to have disappeared.

The shortened home isolation will allow some of those agents to get back for the sales, which can only be positive, while others agents and trainers will work the sale from Australia, through NZB's online platform.

"It is great to have these guys coming home and we look forward to working with them," said New Zealand Bloodstock's Danny Rolston.

"We are confident we will have great interest from overseas and these guys can only help that.

"And with so many good agents already here and buyers who can't be here already used to the online bidding and research these days, we are quietly confident the overseas markets will be strong.

"But even domestically, the interest has been huge, and we are getting more trainers and agents on the ground at our pre-sale farm parades than usual. Considering the challenges we've all faced, the early signs are really good," Rolston said.

Moroney and Williams will be welcomed on the sales ground, though, as for all the vast improvement in the quality of videos of yearlings, many buyers like personal opinions on horses from agents or trainers they know.

Moroney is one of the world's leading agents who works sales all over the world, while Williams has had a staggering last two years at the yearling sales and with going horses.

He was the agent behind the purchase of Verry Elleegant and other going horses, but last time he was at Karaka, he helped choose subsequent Karaka Classic Mile winner Pin Me Up.

"I love the Karaka sale and not just because I'm a Kiwi," said Williams.

"We obviously breed good horses back home, and when you see what Karaka graduates like Probabeel and Mo'unga have been able to do at the absolute highest level in Australia, then there will always be demand for good Kiwi horses.

"And even though Verry Elleegant wasn't sold at this sale, she is a Kiwi mare who has come out and beaten some of the best stayers in the world in Melbourne and Caulfield Cups and could well be off to the Arc," Williams said yesterday.

"That and the fact that yearlings at this sale can often be bought at very realistic prices make it a key sale, especially for trainers wanting to be competitive in the Guineas races and classics in Australia."

Williams will work the sale trying to find horses for Taylor and the Freedmans, but also as a freelancer for owners or trainers who can't get to Auckland.

"There are some lovely horses for sale, so it was a no-brainer to come home for it, even at a busy time in Australia," he said.

The elite Book 1 sale runs for three days, followed by Book 2 for three more, with Ellerslie moving the Auckland Cup meeting back to Sunday, March 13, to accommodate the sale.

The sale will be closed to the public, with pods of 100 people separated inside the auditorium and potential buyers having to register with New Zealand Bloodstock to attend.

SALES WEEK

What: New Zealand's week of thoroughbred yearling sales.

Where: Karaka, South Auckland and online at www.nzb.co.nz

When: Book 1 on March 7-9, Book 2 on 10-12.

What: Nearly 1100 of New Zealand's best bred yearlings.