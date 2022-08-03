Kiwi jockey Michael Walker is under sedation after a horse collapsed under him. Photo / Richard Robinson

Doctors will slowly bring New Zealand jockey Michael Walker out of sedation as the star rider continues to make positive progress after a fall in Victoria on Monday.

Walker, who lives in Victoria, was riding in a jumpout at Pakenham on Monday morning when the horse collapsed.

The 38-year-old was treated by paramedics before being transported to the Alfred Hospital by helicopter.

Walker suffered serious head trauma following the fall and was placed in an induced coma.

Initial scans on Monday afternoon cleared Walker of internal injuries and spinal damage.

However, he remained sedated given the seriousness of his concussion.

VJA boss Matt Hyland said doctors were aiming to slowly take Walker out of sedation.

"He remains in ICU and is still under sedation. The docs are going to look to reduce the sedation through the night and into this morning," Hyland said.

"They will gradually bring him round. He's had a fairly heavy concussion, so the fact they are doing that (bringing him out of sedation) is obviously fairly positive.

"They will monitor as they progress with him."

— Racing.com