La Crique was an impressive winner at Trentham on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

The Vodafone Derby is firming as the ultimate summer target for exceptional filly La Crique after her stunning weekend win.

And trainers Katrina and Simon Alexander could have a serious second stringer, with Te Toki looking back on track at Ellerslie yesterday.

The Matamata couple didn't have quite the perfect weekend with their 3-year-olds, as Te Toki was just beaten by the talented Marchand at Ellerslie, a week after missing the Karaka Classic Mile.

The winner himself looks a Derby contender as the classic starts to take shape but Te Toki lost little in defeat.

"He needed the run today after missing the Karaka Mile last week because of a minor fetlock injury that just happened at the wrong time," said Katrina Alexander of Te Toki.

"We had to run him [yesterday] to keep him on track for the Derby and he was brave. He will probably go to the Avondale Guineas next and then the Derby."

Te Toki would be the best Derby hope in many stables, but not the Alexander's, as La Crique is emerging as a filly of real X-factor.

She was explosive in the Desert Gold Stakes at Trentham on Saturday, running so powerfully through the line, there is little doubt she will handle 2000m. She will be a factor in either the Derby (Ellerslie, March 5) or the Oaks (Trentham, March 19).

If the Oaks was closer to home, it may win out, but the Alexanders are keen to avoid another long trip to Trentham, even though La Crique clearly handled her first major trip away on Saturday.

"It can be really hard on them going all that way in the heat and it will factor into what we eventually decide," says Katrina. "But we would like to think she will be competitive in the Derby, and because it is closer to home, we are probably leaning that way at the moment.

"The Perfect Pink is heading there and we showed beating her two starts ago we are up to her class. And the Derby is worth $1 million.

"So we will see how she travelled home and work out a plan, and if that has to change, we will be just as happy to go to the Oaks. But at this stage, we could have two in the Derby."

The next step to the iconic classic comes a lot sooner than usual, with the $110,000 Legacy Lodge Waikato Guineas this Wednesday at Te Rapa's twilight meeting. It has been moved to better fit the Derby build-up, giving trainers the opportunity to run in both the Waikato and Avondale Guineas, and judging by Wednesday's field, the move is already a winner.

It brings together three horses who have already won Guineas in The Perfect Pink (1000 Guineas), Shamus (Wellington Guineas) and Dark Destroyer (Auckland Guineas), who are three of the first four Derby favourites. The TAB has opened The Perfect Pink very short at $2.50 for Wednesday's crackerjack, with Shamus at $3 and Dark Destroyer at $4.50.

Shamus, who is unbeaten in four starts in the Central Districts, will have a new jockey on Wednesday, with Leith Innes on board.

●Former high-class 3-year-old Brando was back in the winner's circle at Ellerslie yesterday, albeit it a bit lighter, winning his first start back since being gelded.