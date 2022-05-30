Horse racing: Comfort zone extended in bid for Kiwi glory

Conventina Bay winning the Group 1 Bonecrusher Stakes at Ellerslie 13 March 2022. Photo / Trish Dunell.

Kiwi trainer Robbie Patterson hasn't given up on getting some Queensland riches — even if it means extending his star mare Coventina Bay out further than she has ever raced before.

Coventina Bay, the winner of two Group 1 races in New Zealand this summer, has had a so-so Queensland campaign, including finishing second last in the A$1 million Doomben Cup at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Patterson says he wasn't disappointed by the run and Coventina Bay hasn't really had any luck in her two starts across the Tasman.

"The first start in the Hollindale Cup she was too fresh and we knew the track would be too wet.

"I was really confident she would go better on Saturday but she missed getting a tow into the race behind the winner and then never really got clear so it wasn't all her fault.

"I still think she is going okay, so we will give her another crack in two weeks," he said.

That crack will be in the A$1.2m Q22, the new mid-range staying race that will see Coventina Bay step up to 2200m for the first time.

It is hardly a huge jump as the Doomben Cup was held over 2100m because of the move to Eagle Farm, but it was only a few starts ago that Coventina Bay was unproven over 2000m.

She was instantly successful over the distance in winning the Herbie Dyke and Bonecrusher NZ Stakes at Group 1 level.

The move to 2200m is made a lot less daunting by the shock failure of $1.25 favourite Zaaki in the Doomben Cup, bringing his campaign to an end.

Zaaki won the first running of the Q22 last season but is heading to the paddock, great news for both Coventina Bay and fellow Kiwi star The Chosen One.

The latter was the better of the two on Saturday, when he wound up very late for a close fifth, only a head behind Zaaki in third, and he should be even better suited by the 2200m in the Q22.

The could be his last race as there has been talk of him being retired to stud but he is racing so well if a stud deal is not done soon it would be tempting to race on next season, particularly as he was so good in New Zealand this season and could probably win another race or two at Group level even racing a length below his best.

The Chosen One is rated an $8 chance for the Q22 by Australian bookies, but Coventina Bay doesn't appear in most markets yet as she was not seen as a likely contender.

Patterson also hopes to get Nom De Plume into Saturday's A$1m Queensland Oaks after she ran on well against the pattern of the race in the Doomben Roses on Saturday.

"She is flying and her last 600m must have been the quickest in the race so I hope she gets in the Oaks because the distance will suit her."