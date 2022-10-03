Horse racing: Blood tests may provide clue to Akuta's costly flop

BD Joe could run in the Methven Cup on Sunday. Photo / Harness Racing NZ

Blood tests today could shed some light on just why punters got such a bleeding nose at Addington on Friday night.

Top trainer Mark Purdon will have bloods taken from several of his team after a rollercoaster night last Friday, which most expensively saw Akuta beaten in the Lazarus Stakes at $1.20.

It was a strange night for punters, with Akuta's defeat followed up by both Muscle Mountain and Sundees Son galloping in the main trot and several other favourites under-performing.

The two superstar trotters galloping, while costly, it at least easy enough for punters to understand but Akuta sitting in the one-one and not running past a horse back in 3-year-old company was a real head scratcher.

"He was disappointing," admits Purdon. "I know they were running fast times off the front and the winner [Republican Party] is a good horse but we still didn't run past anything.

"So I am suspicious the team might have a bug. There was no sign of anything before they raced and their work had been good but usually when they have a virus they might have a cough after the race.

"That was the case with Akuta and couple of others so we will take bloods off them on Tuesday and know more when we get those results back."

Purdon says Akuta's defeat will not play into his eventual decision on whether to start in the IRT NZ Cup.

"First thing first we will get him checked out and see if needs to be treated and then his next aim is the Three-Year-Old Flying Stakes at Addington on October 14.

"Then, all going well, he would probably go to the Ashburton Flying Stakes against some of the best ones and if he does that that is when we will decide about the New Zealand Cup.

"But just because he got beaten last Friday doesn't change anything, he still has the same ability."

Purdon said the Addington track felt fair and even on Friday night, dispelling thoughts the inside may have been faster, which would only really be the case if the track was graded unevenly and was deeper wider.

"I think the fact the leaders were running such fast times and maybe a virus going around were factors, while the spring growth [grass] is really coming through now and some of the horses may be doing a little too well because of that."

Purdon was pleased with both Spankem and Self Assured's placings behind BD Joe in the Canterbury Classic and they could even head to the Methven Cup this Sunday.

Among those who is likely to meet them there is Alta Wiseguy as trainers Steve and Amanda Telfer look to continue their great start to the NZ Cup campaigns of he and BD Joe.

"Alta Wiseguy will go to Methven but BD Joe will wait and he could even return to Addington on the 14th and then Ashburton," says Telfer.

While the superstar trotters' defeats will mean little to their eventual chances in the Dominion there was already a market move pre-race that saw Bolt For Brilliance, who resumes at Alexandra Park this Friday, join Sundees Son as joint favourite.

"We hadn't been taking a lot of money for Sundees Son and we liked Bolt For Brilliance's workout performance against the pacers at Pukekohe so we rate them equal chances now," said TAB bookmaker Matt Peden.