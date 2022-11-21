Horse racing: Australian spring glory sets stage for Karaka 2023

International visitors will be back at Karaka 2023. Photo: Trish Dunell

With a series of spring racetrack successes followed by a blockbuster Ready to Run Sale, the New Zealand thoroughbred industry has been on a high in recent weeks, and now New Zealand Bloodstock is keen to keep that momentum rolling through to its main event — Karaka 2023.

A star-studded catalogue has been unveiled for the 97th National Yearling Sales Series, which returns to its traditional timeslot in late January. The stage is set for a six-day selling extravaganza, with Book 1 running from January 29-31 and Book 2 February 1-3.

The quality of the New Zealand thoroughbred has been clear for all to see on the big stage in Australia this spring, and Book 1 of Karaka 2023 will shine a spotlight on yearling siblings to the likes of A$10 million Golden Eagle (1500m) hero I Wish I Win, Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m) winner and Cox Plate (2040m) runner-up I’m Thunderstruck and elite-level performers Mo’unga and Mr Brightside.

Karaka 2023 marks a return to normal following an unprecedented sale this year, which was shifted to March due to restrictions arising from Covid-19 and was also closed to the general public.

Another impact of the pandemic in recent seasons has been the absence of international buyers, whose last visit to a Karaka yearling sale was in January of 2020. Last week’s successful Ready to Run Sale clearly showed what a difference that foreign flavour makes at the sales complex, and New Zealand Bloodstock is looking forward to welcoming a full complement of overseas buyers back through its doors in January.

“The Ready to Run Sale was very successful, particularly the second day, and it’s given us some real momentum as we build into our yearling sale in January,” NZB bloodstock executive Kane Jones said.

“And you combine that with a spring for the history books for Kiwi-breds and Karaka graduates in Australia. They’ve won at Group 1 level over a sprint distance with Roch ‘N’ Horse, over a staying trip with No Compromise and Sharp ‘N’ Smart, and scored many other major victories in between with horses like Callsign Mav, I’m Thunderstruck and Smokin’ Romans.

“It’s been an outstanding few months that have really showcased the types of horses that we produce in this country, and now we’re really looking forward to offering another top-quality selection of yearlings at Karaka 2023.”

“I’ve done on-farm inspections of almost all of the yearlings already and have been very impressed with what I’ve seen.

“The standard is very high across the board. We can’t wait to showcase these horses in front of an international audience.”

The Karaka 2023 catalogues have strength in both numbers and quality, with an elite selection of 644 yearlings to go under the hammer in Book 1, followed by another 435 in a quality Book 2 offering.

There are over 100 siblings to stakes winners in Book 1, with the spring carnival stars highlighted above backed up by the likes of Noverre, Melody Belle, Cool Aza Beel, Mustang Valley, Explosive Jack, Kermadec, Lim’s Kosciuszko, Excelida, Dynastic, Vespa, Subpoenaed, Jennifer Eccles, Aloisia, Madison County, Lizzie L’Amour, Hezashocka and Tiptronic.

Book 1 also features sons and daughters of 89 stakes-winning mares, and it will showcase the progeny of a high-flying group of Kiwi sires who have starred on both sides of the Tasman this spring, such as Savabeel, Almanzor, Per Incanto, Proisir, Redwood, Vadamos and Ocean Park.

Graduates of New Zealand Bloodstock sales have a racetrack record that speaks for itself in recent years, with 124 Group 1 victories and 568 stakes wins in the last five seasons alone.

