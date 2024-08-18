Advertisement
Updated

Hayden Wilde left miffed by Alex Yee’s celebration in latest showdown

NZ Herald
British Olympic gold medalist Alex Yee pipped triathlon rival Hayden Wilde to first place AGAIN by surging ahead in the final 14 seconds of the pair's latest race.

They provided one of the photos of the Paris Olympics but Hayden Wilde looked visibly upset at the actions of rival Alex Yee in their latest showdown in Boston.

History repeated for Olympic silver medallist Wilde having to settle for second behind Yee at the opening SuperTri event.

Just like the Olympic men’s race, the Brit snatched victory from Wilde with a late sprint.

But there was no repeat of the friendliness on show after the Olympic race - the New Zealander visibly less than impressed by Yee crossing the line with his arms folded in celebration.

Alex Yee celebrates after winning the supertri Boston event with second-placed Hayden Wilde in the background.
“Oh man, I think I’ve been seeing too many silvers in the last couple of weeks so it would be nice to get a gold so yeah, bring on Chicago,” Wilde said after the race.

When told he was close to victory, Wilde responded:

“Ah, nah, close isn’t good enough.”

The pair’s rivalry will resume at the next SuperTri event in Chicago next week.

