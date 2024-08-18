British Olympic gold medalist Alex Yee pipped triathlon rival Hayden Wilde to first place AGAIN by surging ahead in the final 14 seconds of the pair's latest race.

They provided one of the photos of the Paris Olympics but Hayden Wilde looked visibly upset at the actions of rival Alex Yee in their latest showdown in Boston.

History repeated for Olympic silver medallist Wilde having to settle for second behind Yee at the opening SuperTri event.

Just like the Olympic men’s race, the Brit snatched victory from Wilde with a late sprint.

But there was no repeat of the friendliness on show after the Olympic race - the New Zealander visibly less than impressed by Yee crossing the line with his arms folded in celebration.