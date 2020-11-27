Hawke's Bay Magpies win in Napier! Champs beat Northland by 12 in final

The Hawke's Bay bench celebrate after the final whistle of their Mitre 10 Cup Championship-winning season. Photo / Paul Taylor

Champions! Hawke's Bay won the Mitre 10 Cup Championship title on Friday night at McLean Park in Napier, defeating Northland 36-24 in the final.

The win caps an impressive rise in the three seasons under head coach Mark Ozich, going from semifinalists in 2018, to beaten finalists in 2019, to getting over the line this season.

Magpies captain Ash Dixon said he couldn't be more proud of the season he and his team had experienced.

"I guess the footy we played inspired our fans to keep coming week in and week out," he said.

Dixon said the players were nervous in the first half and it showed in their play.

But the hooker said they stuck to their structures, backed themselves and scored some good team tries after the break.

Northland had a perfect start to the game though, forcing Hawke's Bay into conceding consecutive five metre attacking scrums.

That pressure allowed Taniwha prop Luatangi Li to cross over from close range for the opening try in the eighth minute.

It drew an immediate response from the Magpies, with centre Stacey Ili teeing up Jonah Lowe for a try out wide with a pinpoint grubber kick.

It wasn't too much longer after the Magpie's opening thrust that Hawke's Bay openside flanker Solomone Funaki dragged three defenders with him for plenty of metres, and just refused to be held.

He eventually offloaded to second five Neria Fomai, who accelerated away for a 16th minute try.

An ecstatic Neria Fomai goes in for Hawke's Bay's second try. Photo / Paul Taylor

Northland hit back though, with centre Rene Ranger teeing up halfback Will Grant for a try to tie the scores at 12-all.

They took the lead back in the 27th minute with an awesome team try from inside their own half finished off by flanker Tom Robinson.

Then it was the Magpies turn to punch back with a try to winger Lolagi Visinia as the hosts gave the ball some air after a good lineout drive.

Both teams had their opportunities in the final 10 minutes of the half but couldn't make them count, and the 17-all scoreline at the break reflected an evenly matched contest.

Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava charges down a clearance from Northland first five Daniel Hawkins. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay started brighter in the second though, with Jonah Lowe throwing a brilliant dummy to fool the covering defence and go in for his second try.

In the 51st minute halfback Folau Fakatava made a break and lost the covering Scott Gregory with a big step, teeing up Neria Fomai to score once more with his ninth try assist of the season, the most "assists" in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Hawke's Bay second five Neria Fomai dots down for his second try. Photo / Paul Taylor

And the floodgates began to open for Hawke's Bay, with Ash Dixon getting his ninth try of the year just before the hour mark.

The inspirational skipper had one ruled out for a knock-on before that, and Devan Flanders also had a try scrubbed out for a forward pass.

But as they have been for much of the season, the Magpies were in undeniable form, and only got better as more substitutes came onto the field.

Magpies fans were treated to some stunning tries and some stunning views in the second half on a golden night for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

The crowd of some 7,500 fans went wild on the final whistle, as Hawke's Bay claimed their third Mitre 10 Cup Championship title in a decade

Hawke's Bay 36 (Jonah Lowe 2, Neria Fomai 2, Lolagi Visinia, Ash Dixon tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2/3 cons, Folau Fakatava 0/1 con, Caleb Makene 1/2 con)

Northland 24 (Luatangi Li, Will Grant, Tom Robinson, Tamati Tua tries; Daniel Hawkins 1/3 con, Johnny Cooper 1/1 con)

HT: 17-17