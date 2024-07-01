Allied Premier again pulled slightly ahead in the third quarter to lead 39 goals to 34 with HGHS Old Girls winning the final quarter. The full-time score was 48 goals to 44.

Jaimee Rika at goal attack shoots for HGHS Langman while being defended by Tegan Broomfiled at goal keep for Align Health Rangers Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Thanks to low team numbers for Allied, Keira Mauriohooho and Vanessa Haumate, who play outdoor netball, had their first taste of playing indoors. Mauriohooho at wing defence was great around the circle edge. Haumate, at goal keep, paired well in the circle, forcing movement.

Both players gained turnover ball. Alicia Archbold at wing attack played a sturdy game, combining well with Victoria Simeon, who played a dominant game at goal shoot.

HGHS Old Girls were also down on players, with just the playing seven and no substitutes. The team put it all out on the court but they were not always able to score off their own ball. Good to stay close and in the hunt for the win for the duration.

University of Waikato Premier had a good game against FTNC Premier Reserve but the damage was done in the first half with the second half close. FTNC Premier Reserve had a slow start - and at halftime University Premier led by 29 goals to 16 but the full-time score was 48 goals to 33.

Align Health Rangers Premier were too good for HGHS Langman who were also missing some players. At halftime, the score was 29 goals to 15 and the full-time score was 59 goals to 28.

Despite a valiant effort by Marist Verdettes Premier 1, FTNC Premier were dominant in their win. At halftime, the score was 38 goals to 23 and after a massive third quarter by FTNC Premier, they won the game 80 goals to 39.

Premier B

St Paul’s Collegiate Premier were happy with their win over St Peter’s Premier despite trailing for the first half.

At the end of the first quarter, St Peter’s led by 12 goals to 10 and they increased their lead to be ahead with 24 goals to 19 at halftime.

Hannah Riddle-Pelchan at goal defence for FTNC Premier intercepts the ball from Sarah Jones at goal shoot for Marist Verdettes Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The third quarter was close, with 32 goals to 28, but St Paul’s left the best to last, playing strong in the final quarter. The full-time score was 40 goals to 38 to St Paul’s.

For St Paul’s it was a tight game from start to finish. Team composure throughout the match kept them within reach. A strong team effort on the defence throughout the court ensured backup and support.

Olivia Waddell at goal attack came on strongly during the second quarter and fitted in seamlessly, adding good strength in the goal circle.

St Peter’s were composed early on but disappointed they could not sustain their lead to get the win, letting things slip in the final quarter.

Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier led all the way in their game against Melville Vetora Premier, including winning every quarter. At halftime, the score was 19 goals to 12 and they won the game 42 goals to 27.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve had a good performance in their win over Northern United Sports Club Mamba with each winning a half. At halftime, University Premier Reserve led by 32 goals to 16 but Mamba made a bit of a comeback in the second half. The full-time score was 61 goals to 48.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve were ruthless in their game against Marist Verdettes Premier 2, comprehensively winning all four quarters. At halftime, they led by 48 goals to 11 and the full-time score was 92 goals to 19.