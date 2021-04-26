Gymnasts make stand against leotards: 'We are not here to parade our bodies around'

Elisabeth Seitz of Germany competes on the beam during the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Finals. Getty Images

German athletes took a stand against "sexualisation in gymnastics" by wearing full-body suits at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships which could lead to a new trend in the sport.

Sarah Voss, Kim Bui and Elizabeth Seitz all wore full-body suits in competition to make a statement.

"We hope gymnasts uncomfortable in the usual outfits will feel emboldened to follow our example," said Voss.

Kim Bui of Germany competes on the beam during the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Finals. Photo / Getty

Voss told German broadcaster ZDF she became more uncomfortable with the traditional gymastic leotard as she went through puberty.

"We women all want to feel good in our skin. In the sport of gymnastics it gets harder and harder as you grow out of your child's body. As a little girl I didn't see the tight gym outfits as such a big deal. But when puberty began, when my period came, I began feeling increasingly uncomfortable."

Under the rules of the international gymnastics federation (FIG) , athletes may wear a "one-piece leotard with full-length legs - hip to ankle". But it must include an elegant design.

Jamaican gymnast Danusia Francis told the BBC the full body suit "gives the power of choice back" to the athletes.

"I feel empowered that we've got this option where we can choose to cover up," she said.

"We are not here to parade our bodies around - we're here to do sport and be taken seriously".

The sport has been rocked by the recent abuse scandal involving US doctor Larry Nassar, who is now in prison for life after being found guilty for sexually abusing young female athletes.