“However, I want to be very clear, I do not support the use of a ‘run it straight’ event as a method for promoting mental health awareness.”

Auckland-based Up the Guts NZ livestreamed a run it straight event in a backyard on Thursday evening. Photo / Supplied

He said he personally experienced mental health challenges after a serious head injury sustained in a car accident.

“I can say without hesitation, deliberately risking head trauma is not a responsible or meaningful way to advocate for mental health.

“There are many powerful, positive, and safe ways to promote mental wellbeing – including having honest conversations with friends, taking part in a marathon or community event, volunteering, or sharing valuable information online.

“If you think putting lives at risk in the hope of saving another life is the right way to go about it, I highly disagree with that irresponsible approach.”

Thursday night’s outdoor event took place beneath a large gazebo – believed to be in Auckland – with participants squaring off from either side of the restricted perimeter of the property. No medical personnel could be clearly identified in the crowd of about 50.

The organiser of the event, Kimami Ngaluafe, has not responded to queries from the Herald.

It comes after the death of 19-year-old Ryan Satterthwaite in Palmerston North last week from head injuries suffered while participating in a copycat event of the controversial social media craze.

Sports Medicine New Zealand national chairman Dr Stephen Kara told the Herald spin-off, backyard, underground events such as Up the Guts NZ further contribute to the growing band of high collision, non-sanctioned events that it would strongly advocate against.

“These activities carry a significant risk of traumatic brain injury, with one death already at a community based event. Medical care at such events are band-aids over potentially serious medical concerns to the welfare and safety of participants,“ Kara said.

“The concept of raising awareness of mental health and other concerning social issues within our community appear contradictory with the messages in organised contact sport regarding long-term brain health safeguards.

“There is no place for any of these events and we as a society have a moral obligation to not support the participation in, or viewing of them.”

‘Not only hypocritical, but harmful’

Stacey Mowbray, chief executive of Headway – a concussion and brain injury education charity – said traumatic brain injury (TBI), including concussion, is “strongly linked” to long-term mental health problems, increased risk of depression and suicide.

“Running activities, such as ‘run it straight’, that increase brain injury risk is not only hypocritical, but harmful. This is not protecting the community,” Mowbray said.

“Young Māori and Pasifika men are already overrepresented in TBI statistics, and events that glamourise reckless violence only add fuel to the fire.”

Mowbray said anyone who truly cared about mental health and the lives of young Māori and Pasifika men would not promote events that encourage them to inflict brain injuries on each other for entertainment.

“These events send a dangerous message that concussion and head trauma are a joke, a test of toughness, or a path to belonging.

“Brain injury is closely linked to long-term mental health issues, addiction, violence and suicide. This is not awareness. This is harm dressed up as help.”

Earlier, Up the Guts said it had implemented greater rules and safety measures than other organisations running similar events.

“For example, we have half the running distance to minimise collision impact. Mouthguards, headgear and shoulder protection are compulsory here. We have on-field spotters, first-aiders and medics on-site. Participant safety is our No 1 priority.”

In response, Mowbray said wearing headgear does nothing to reduce the risk of brain injury.

“This shows a lack of understanding about the causes of brain injury. It is the movement of the brain within the skull that causes the damage. The skull is the body’s headgear protecting the brain but nothing can protect the brain from the type of forces that are potentially produced in run it straight.

“Heads do not need to collide with each other or the ground to cause damage. Medics on site will have no effect on a serious brain injury.”

She said Headway had consulted with experts who agreed minimising running distance was not enough to reduce the risk.

“Even at 5m between players running at each other there is a moderate to very high risk of injury depending on the body mass of the players.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.