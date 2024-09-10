Russian Ahead certainly stepped up to the occasion by gallantly holding onto second, while it was the Garry Cleeve-prepared Who’s Jealous who rushed home from a midfield position to nail the third placing just a further half-length behind.

“Yes, he went really well, even though he didn’t come out clean. It was close your eyes stuff going into the first turn with Russian Ahead and Blazin’ Master dueling for the lead, and He’s All Go trying to push through, but getting squeezed.

“He got a touch-up, was pushed wide, then he sat out wide. Geez, the wheels he showed going down the back was incredible. He’s an exceptional dog, and just imagine the time he could run with clear racing room.

“That was a big, big effort. It was also a great race that Russian Ahead produced, while Blazin’ Master’s (fourth) effort was gutsy,” explained Brendon Cole.

When asked about He’s All Go’s immediate racing future, Cole responded with, “He’ll go down to Addington for the rescheduled South Island Champs (Group 1). It’s good timing for us, as it’ll give him another look at the track down there before the New Zealand Cup.”

The son of Aston Dee Bee and Big Time Izzy has compiled an outstanding 82.8% winning strike rate, made up of 24 wins and three minors from his 29 races.

His owing White Horse Toaster syndicate, comprising numerous participants in both equine codes, has seen his career stake earnings blossom out to $159,445.

Group 2 $20,000 Wanganui Stayers – 755m

Grande Vue Ace stormed home to win the Group 2 Wanganui Stayers on Friday night.

Displaying brilliant track sense was the key factor that enabled the quality stayer Grand Vue Ace to add the Wanganui Stayers title to her career resume.

One can be forgiven for thinking her conditioner Bob Pringle was guiding his pride and joy by remote control after Grande Vue Ace had settled a clear last from the 755m traps, when wearing the green racing vest.

She dropped down onto the rail, chasing along effortlessly, having just one runner behind her and about 10 lengths adrift of the freewheeling pace-making Johnny Football with a lap of the track to race.

Entering the back straight the last time, Grande Vue Ace was simply biding her time, waiting for the gaps to open along the rail.

Open up they did, and the 29kg daughter of Dyna Dave and Replica Casino gracefully accepted them. Reaching the final turn, the current Wanganui Distance (Group 1) title holder was still giving Johnny Football around an eight-length headstart.

The Geraldine-trained stayer made up an appreciable amount of territory by sticking to the rail when rounding the final turn. Straightening up for the run home, Grande Vue Ace simply unleashed, rushing home underneath her rivals to snatch an outstanding victory by a neck margin, stopping the clock in 45.22.

It was the other heat winner, Opawa Corban, who rushed up wide when rounding the final turn and briefly he looked likely to lodge the winning claim. However, Grande Vue Ace wasn’t going to be denied and the Dan Roberts-trained Opawa Corban had to settle for the runners-up prize.

Know Defence maintained his current solid patch of staying form by securing the third placing another 2.25 lengths behind, and in doing so, provided the Garry Cleeve kennels, whose racing team was attended to by daughter Sydney, with third placings in both Group finals.

“What a lovely, lovely little girl she is. I’m intoxicated with happiness,” commented an elated Bob Pringle when contacted while he was crossing Cook Strait on Saturday morning.

“She didn’t drop back as far as she did in her heat and from there, she stuck to the game plan, biding her time on the rail before using the passing lane on the way home.

“To be honest, my 75-year-old eyes couldn’t pick up the finish with her being a black dog, racing in the green vest. I actually had to ask Craig (Roberts) who won the race.

“When he said you did, the relief that flowed was big. I was so chuffed that she had put the boys away. I guess it’s to her advantage to settle back, then for her to pick her way through the field, then flick on her turbo chargers.

“Grande Vue Ace has wonderful track sense – she’s a very smart racer,” expressed Pringle, who watched his first replay of the final while on the ferry as he explains.

“I hadn’t seen any race replays – I saw a guy on board who was using a laptop, so I tapped him on the shoulder and explained to him about Grande Vue Ace’s race and asked if he could go into the GRNZ website and show the race replay.

“He obliged and he was very impressed with what he saw. He then viewed the Trackside programme on her being trained at the Grande Vue golf course. He then told me he was a doctor, with his practice being in Geraldine.”

Pringle also updated us about Grande Vue Ace’s future racing plans.

“She will make her own plans. I’ll keep her racing until she comes into season, then I’ll mate her. I’m taking advice from others on who her boyfriend will be.”

Meanwhile, Grande Vue Ace will look to build on the $130,648 in stakes that she has won for her breeder, owner and trainer, the result of her 16 wins and 37 minor placings from the 87 occasions she has been placed in the starting traps.

Strong support card

It was a good competitive evening of premier racing action, with a number of stylish efforts witnessed.

Lisa Cole emerged as the leading trainer with five winners, obviously headed by He’s All Go’s dominant Group 1 victory. The nation’s leading trainer completed the evening with 100 training successes for the current season.

Corey Steele returned north with a couple of winners on board, while the remaining races were shared amongst Canterbury trainers.

Matt Roberts kickstarted the meeting, and his Dad Craig followed in the next race. Garry Cleeve then struck success. Riley Evans mentored a winner, while Bob Pringle completed the Canterbury training wins with Grande Vue Ace’s whirlwind victory.



