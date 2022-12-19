Greyhound racing: Thrilling Rogue headlines Group 2 Nancy Cobain Memorial

Thrilling Rogue will be hard to beat in Wednesday’s Group 2 Nancy Cobain Memorial on Wednesday. Photo credit: Jack McKenzie.

By Peter Fenemor

A pair of cracking 457m races at two venues last week, along with a Manawatu 375m track record, has set up what promises to be an enthralling $20,000 North Island Challenge Stakes paw-wrestle over 457m at Group 2 level on Wednesday.

And the stayers will also contest a Group 2 event over the 720m distance in an event that remembers Nancy Cobain, who is acknowledged as the Queen of the Duke Of Edinburgh Silver Collar, having mentored an unprecedented five winners of the great race.

The slick 25.27 gallop that the Lisa Cole-prepared Federal Infrared delivered last Wednesday strongly confirmed her readiness for her North Island Challenge Stakes assignment. She came within 0.02 of a second of Federal Morgan’s 457m track record.

However, this winner of 21 races (from 29) does have an Achilles paw, as she tends to mix her race starts. We saw that in her prior race, where a moderate start from the 375m traps proved to be rather costly.

“She can do anything if she does everything right – especially at the start. I consider her the quickest dog in the field,” advised Brendon Cole.

The Cole kennel has aimed some serious firepower at this feature, with the proven Palmy 457m chasers Mustang Charlie and Hometown Hero bookending the field.

Mustang Charlie is expected to utilise his swooping powers from trap-eight. He isn’t the quickest into stride; however, he processes lethal second phase acceleration as Cole explains.

“He’s ideally drawn out there. He’s strong and he’s really fast. He can loop them if there’s any trouble involving the inside dogs.”

Hometown Hero will enjoy wearing the red racing vest, particularly after he has been held in midfield traffic during his recent 457m outings here from the seven-trap.

“I’m sure you’ll see a much better race from him. His latest races have been from unsuitable wide draws and he is perfectly drawn here. He is a very good, fast dog,” stated Cole.

The Cole kennel representation is completed by the promising youngster Carey Street, who attained her open-class chasing stripes after just her eighth raceday appearance. She has readily accepted the tougher challenges she now faces, as seen by her bold recent 457m seconds to a pair of her more esteemed kennelmates.

“She’s still learning all about the racing game. Her lack of experience makes it tough for her to front up against that company at this stage of her career. Her draw (5) has made it even harder for her, but in saying that, she can be in the hunt for a long way here providing she gets a clear run.

“All of our runners are all set to go and all four of them are capable of 25.30-40 second 457m times,” suggested Cole.

The depth of this field is clearly exemplified by the presence of the northern Sean Codlin-trained Sweet Potential, who was sublime when delivering her sharp 25.30 Cambridge 457m win on Thursday.

Codlin comments on that effort, “I wasn’t surprised at her time – she’s a real quick bitch. She came back from Palmy and ran a 20.81 375m trial, then she rolled out of that and into Thursday’s race. She did it in fine style.

“Sweet Potential has come through that really well – she is very vocal and full of herself. She has the draw (2) and she is a dog who can win it by jumping and holding her position on the rail – she will not flinch.”

The early pace in this event is likely to be frenetic, as adding to the slick chasers engaged is the presence of the new Manawatu 375m track record holder, Kaw Liga. Local conditioners Gary and Sandra Fredrickson applied the finishing touches for his slippery 21 second even dash. He is also proven over this 457m trip and a quick start from trap-seven can see him making his presence felt here.

The field is completed by a pair of Marcie Flipp trained contenders. Screaming Viking has been mixing his recent race distances and has been held in traffic owing to making moderate race starts.

Kennelmate Opawa Star has been a recent addition to the Flipp kennels, and he was sighted pressing on stoutly for his 8.75 length 457m fourth behind Federal Infrared last Wednesday. He did win a feature C4 457m event in 25.76 here back in February during a premier meeting.

Group 2 Nancy Cobain Memorial

With the Canterbury-trained stayers opting to stay in the deep-south for their Ascot Park Group 2 Friday 732m assignment, it’s a field of North Islanders who will contest this 720m Group 2 race which recognises the long and successful training career of the renowned conditioner of stayers and GRNZ Hall of Fame member, Nancy Cobain.

Thrilling Rouge sure is the stayer of the moment, having annexed numerous recent staying feature events, including the Group 1 Rose & Thistle NZ Stayers Cup over 732m at Addington.

The Karen Walsh-prepared stayer was potent in the manner he tore apart his rivals in his last 720m task here and surely the only concern about him serving up a repeat dose here is his trap-eight allocation.

He does have a known railing preference and the only racing vest he hasn’t carried to victory so far in his career is the pink vest. In saying that, he has negated his latest wide draws by exiting the traps quickly and using his sharp early pace. That is a tactic that he must employ on Wednesday.

“He has been ticking over quietly at home since his last race and has been working really good. Yes, his draw is a concern, although starting from the 720m traps can help him get across.

“Actually, my biggest concern is Thrilling Fern holding him out, as they both have very similar first sectionals and she also likes to rail,” advised Walsh

Walsh has a solid back-up contender in the consistent Thrilling Fern. She is having her first crack at a longer journey after delivering a number of bold Cambridge 650m races, which included victories over Thrilling Rouge in July and August, prior to going out for a spell.

“Yes, the 720m is likely to be a test for her, but in saying that she has been working extremely well since she returned from a break. I’m absolutely happy with both of them – they have checked out 100 percent and I’m looking forward to Wednesday,” said Walsh.

The only other C2D assessed stayer in the field is proven over the extreme distances, with Mr Farenheit having finished third in last season’s 779m Duke Of Edinburgh Silver Collar.

The Carol Morris-conditioned stayer didn’t receive any racing favours in his last 720m outing here, where he picked up a minor injury.

Uncle Albert caught the eye in the strong way he finished for his C1 457m second here last week for his trainer Mark Goodier. He missed in his previous 720m race, but he did win two 660m races here earlier this year.

Angela Turnwald has accepted with two stayers, with He’s Iconic currently holding a C1D grading which came when he tasted success over 660m here in July. He has yet to race further than 660m.

Kennelmate I’m No Princess is a maiden graded stayer, who was very brave when she gamely chased after the freewheeling Gitan for her 6.75 length second over 660m here earlier this month for her feature race second. She will step away from the ace-trap here.

Completing the field is another C0D stayer Tai Po from the Dayze Bell kennels. He is an inexperienced stayer, having just two Cambridge 650m attempts, with his first-up second indicating that he’ll win a C0D race soon. His mum Translator was a very proficient stayer during her career.











