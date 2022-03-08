Greyhound racing: Opawa Superstar and Golden Fern sparkle on Auckland's big day

Co-trainer Dave Fahey, who made the long trek up to Auckland from his Canterbury base, was elated with Sunday’s win. Video / Auckland Greyhound Racing Club

Opawa Superstar continued to assert his authority on the middle distance racing ranks on Sunday afternoon at Manukau Stadium, when he took out the $80,000 Group 1 Auckland Cup.

The son of Fernando Bale and Opawa Tab began perfectly off Box 3 and led throughout to score by four lengths in 30.30. His kennelmate Opawa Wayne led the chase, and finished in second to make it a Jean and Dave Fahey-trained quinella, while Talbingo Bale finished in third, ahead of the fast-finishing Know Keeper.

Sunday's win brought up Opawa Superstar's second career Group 1 victory, having taken out the Group 1 New Zealand Breeders' Stakes at Addington back in January, and his stakes earnings now stand at $130,229.

Opawa Superstar was dominant in winning Sunday's Group 1 Auckland Cup. Photo credit: Auckland Greyhound Racing Club.

"When he jumped like that, with his kennelmate in behind him, things were looking good. I was pretty confident," said Fahey.

"He's not too bad; he's pretty good! He's got a big heart and he'll push through any gap for a small dog – he's only 29kgs. I think he's got a big future."

Opawa Superstar is owned by Allan Davidson and Opawa Racing Ltd. Davidson and Robin Wales (of Opawa Racing Ltd) were on track to celebrate their star's performance, but co-owner Graham Campbell (also of Opawa Racing Ltd) was unfortunately unable to attend the meeting due to ill health.

"I spoke to Graham on Sunday night and he was really happy with the win. This means a lot to him," said Fahey.

Fahey was also quick to pay tribute to the team of support he has, especially his wife and co-trainer, Jean.

"I also want to thank Katie, Toni, Mark and Sarah, along with everyone who helps us at the races."

Opawa Superstar's next likely target will be the Group 1 New Zealand Derby at Cambridge next month.

The Faheys had most recently won the Auckland Cup in 2017 with He's All Power, and were also victorious in 2009 with Winsome Uno and in 2008 with Winsome Ashley, who still holds the 527m track record at Manukau Stadium.

In stark contrast to Opawa Superstar's $1.80 price in winning the Auckland Cup, Golden Fern caused an enormous upset in taking out the $30,000 Group 1 Railway Sprint earlier in the day.

Wild Kiwi jumped straight to the lead off Box 4, and when a number of runners found early trouble, Golden Fern was quick to capitalise. The son of Fernando Bale and Rising Flood drove through and hit the lead swinging for home, and scored by 1.5 lengths over the unlucky Big Time Prada, with Portland Wonder finishing in third ahead of Wild Kiwi.

Golden Fern caused a huge upset in the Group 1 Railway Sprint on Sunday. Photo credit: Auckland Greyhound Racing Club.

Golden Fern paid $27.30 on the tote, but his fixed odds price had been even bigger during the day.

The win came as a shock to his trainer Thayne Green, who is well-known in both greyhound and horse racing circles, having been in the ownership of champion mare Sunline.

"We thought that he could run a place, but there was no that he could win it, being the outsider!" said Green. "He ran home very strongly in the heat, so that gave us a bit of confidence, but not enough to back a 40-1 outsider!

"It's very nice to win a Railway, I don't think I've won one previously. It's just a thrill. It's good for the owners (Green, Smith, Pomeroy, McLeod Syndicate), one of them being one of the first owners that I trained for.

"It's just a thrill to win a race that you didn't expect to win."

He turned 80 years old a couple of weeks ago.

"I might be the oldest lure driver in the world!" laughed Green, the back-up lure driver at Manukau.

After Sunday, he might also be one of the oldest Group 1-winning greyhound trainers in the world.