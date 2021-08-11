Greyhound racing: Janine and Andy McCook aiming for glory with Epuc Cruze in $25,000 Addington showdown

Epic Cruze is a leading contender in Race 10 at Addington on Thursday night. Photo / Dave Robbie Photography

Darfield trainer Janine McCook finished ninth on the 2020-21 New Zealand Trainers' Premiership, and she and her husband Andy McCook couldn't be happier with their achievements.

"It was just outstanding for us," says Andy McCook.

"It was the best season we've ever had, and the start of this season has been just as good, really. It's just been three or four weeks of just riding the highs.

"We're backed by some really good owners these days who aren't scared to send us some nice dogs and it's starting to pay dividends."

One of their flagship greyhounds in recent months has been Epic Cruze, who will contest Thursday night's $25,000 2021 GRNZ Nationals NZ Middle Distance at Addington. The talented son of Fabregas and Epic Dream went agonisingly close to winning last week's Group 2 Canterbury Futurity, but found himself held up for a run at vital stages and had to settle for second behind La Rochelle.

"It was a race of mixed emotions really," says McCook. "Three-quarters of the way down the back straight, we were thinking we were a winning chance, the next thing we're screaming at him to hook out.

"It probably cost him a decent race, but he still went super and you can't take anything away from [the winner] – she got in front of us early on which was the key.

"Epic Cruze has come through the race well, and he's come forward off that run. He's a really sound young dog, and we're yet to have any major issues with him, touchwood. The more racing he gets, the better he gets."

He has drawn Box 5 on Thursday night, between Group 1 winner Bigtime Cooper and last-start Group 2 winner, Quincy Bale.

"I'd love to see him settle in the first four going into the first corner.

"Obviously, there are speedsters like Leonard Bale and Bigtime Cooper who are going to beat us early, so it's quite handy to have those two drawn underneath us. He has got a bit of speed once he hits the ground and gets his big gangly legs going.

"If he settles in the first four, they'll certainly know he's in the race."

In the preceding race, the McCooks also have a runner in the 2021 GRNZ Nationals NZ Distance in Troublesome Kev. He's the winner of eight races from 46 starts, and while his recent form has dropped off somewhat, he has performed well previously in his only three attempts over the 732m trip.

"He's just a really funny dog. He's got a big motor, but he doesn't always know he's got it; if he's got dogs around him, he tends to just look after himself a little bit, which is what he's been doing lately," explains McCook.

"We've given him a solo trial going into tomorrow night, and he went well. I'd expect him to lead tomorrow, and while 732m is the top of his range and he can start to get a little bit tired late, he should give them something to chase for a long way."

The McCooks have a total of seven runners entered for Thursday night's race meeting, of which Andy McCook labels Young Mase (Race 5, Box 6) as their best of the ni/ght.

"We've got some really nice dogs entered tomorrow night, but I'll go with Young Mase.

"It's a race full of speed, but the way he's been racing lately, if he leads, he'll be very hard to peg back."

2021 GRNZ Nationals NZ Distance: Race 9 @ 7:51pm Thursday

2021 GRNZ Nationals NZ Middle Distance: Race 10 @ 8:16pm Thursday

- GRNZ