Greyhound racing: Erika Matterson thriving in greyhound rehoming role

Erika Matterson has been named as the winner of the October GRNZ Board Award. Photo supplied.

The work that goes on in the Great Mates kennels around the country includes many unsung heroes who greatly contribute to the overall running and image of the greyhound industry.

Included is 23-year-old Erika Matterson, who is an integral part of the Christchurch-based Great Mates Kirwee kennels operated by Matt Roberts and Sarah Clausen. Matterson has deservedly been named as the October GRNZ Board Award winner, which celebrates young achievers in the sport.

By her own admission, it was a totally unplanned pathway that Erika took to ultimately finish up in a rehoming kennel, as she explains.

“I describe it as a ‘happy accident’. I had qualified as a Rural Vet Technician, when Covid-19 hit. During that time, I saw an ad about Great Mates hiring.

“I thought, ‘what the hell – it’s all about animals’, so I applied and finished up working in the Great Mates kennels in North Canterbury.

“I was open to having work experience with my Vet Science background. I knew absolutely nothing about greyhounds.

“Seeing it (greyhounds) with fresh eyes turned out to be rewarding. I guess I was sitting on the fence when I was doing my Vet Science course. I loved the work and I wanted to stay in it.

“Just over a year ago I moved into live at Matt and Sarah’s Adobe kennels, from where I continued to drive to North Canterbury. I realized it was crazy driving, so I started working in the Kirwee kennels,” advised Matterson.

The team at the Kirwee rehoming center, consisting of Shane Kendall, Clausen and Matterson, have been very active while operating from 17 kennels.

“Sarah and Matt have really welcomed me in – they have given me so much.

“We’ve had 100 greyhounds coming into the kennels, which is a number we’re very, very proud of. Our team of three are very open to trying new ideas, which has worked out to be very effective.”

Matterson is also a strong advocate for greyhounds during her down time from work, for example at her local pub, plus also being active on social media.

“I’m often referred to as ‘the crazy greyhound girl’”, she laughed. “People always ask me about greyhounds and I enjoy speaking to them about dogs.”

Nightrave Greyhounds is an adoption agency who Matterson is very enthusiastic about, saying, “I want to especially acknowledge Nightrave Greyhounds who have been absolutely brilliant for our operation. They provide full support, everything we need. Their support has been bloody good.”

And naturally, Matterson has herself adopted a greyhound.

“I adopted Smash Rebel from Malcolm and Lisa (Grant) around two years ago. Beatrix (kennel name) was a Box-1 bandit back in her day!

“I’m also involved in racing Victim Of Speed, who Matty is training. He is a handy dog on the track and yes, I have everything ready for him when he retires from racing.”

Erika is really appreciative of winning the youth award; however, she personally considers it to be an acknowledgment recognising the valued work that so many people put into rehoming work nationwide.

“Getting this award is a win for everyone involved in the rehoming side of the industry. It is really good for us to receive the recognition.”

And Erika Matterson is spot on with her assessment, as together the people involved in the rehoming of greyhounds form the absolute vital link in a greyhound’s transition from the race track to finishing up on the sofa.