Opawa Superstar is the favourite for Thursday night’s Group 1 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup. Photo / Dave Robbie

Pace – sheer pace – characterises the final field who will contest New Zealand’s richest greyhound race at the Addington Raceway this Thursday evening.

The four 520m semi-final races for the $100,000 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup delivered breath-taking performances, which brings us onto what can only be described as a cracking field.

Opawa Superstar ($2.50 - TAB Final Field) was amongst those semi star acts, flying through his assignment in a slick 29.69. Last season’s NZ Cup third placegetter blasted away from the seven-trap to set up his pace-setting gallop, cutting out his first sectional in a quick 5.84.

The son of Fernando Bale and Opawa Tab will be loaded away into the eight-trap for his conditioners Dave and Jean Fahey, who will be represented by a three-prong attack in the event as incredibly they seek their 10th NZ Cup training success.

“Yes, he’s back to his best now and I’m happy with his draw. He is a fearless chaser who chases strongly after the lure,” said Dave Fahey about the Allan Davidson and Opawa Racing Ltd-owned current NZ Middle Distance Greyhound of the Year.

The Faheys bookend the Cup field with Opawa Warrior ($9) exiting from the one-trap for the first time in his career. The C3 graded chaser owns the necessary early pace to hold the rail into the all-important first turn. He was bold when he gamely chased after the slippery Federal Infrared for his 5.5 length semi second to her.

“Yes, he’s definitely a chance from his draw. He is up in grade here, however, he can run time down to the back mark. Hopefully he holds the rail and he can feature if he does so,” suggested Fahey.

Victory for this son of American Warrior and Opawa Shackley would see him emulate his father, who was the 2016 NZ Cup winner. And should he prevail (or Opawa Superstar), he will also provide the Robin Wales-led Opawa Racing Ltd team with their fifth NZ Cup victory.

Kennelmate Mrs Chinn ($26) was also solid when she kicked on stoutly for her four-length semi second to Mustang Charlie. She was required to overcome a degree of early jostling when she was denied racing room going into the first turn. It was a tidy effort by her to make the big dance.

“She’s a handy girl, although I’m not sure if she is up to this level. She will need early racing luck. All three of our runners are happy and ready to race,” confirmed Fahey.

Federal Infrared ($2.50) keeps on getting quicker around this circuit as we saw when she delivered her freewheeling 29.73 semi win. Lisa Cole prepared her to bounce through her first sectional in 5.73 and replicating that sectional from trap-four can see her holding out Opawa Superstar (and others) during the early rush for positions.

“She’s going extra well – hopefully she’ll do it one more time. She’s that good that I reckon she would be competitive in Australian Group 1 races.

“The only worry I have is that she can be tardy at the jump. If she gets it right at the start, then she has a quick enough first sectional to hold out those on her outer going into the first turn,” advised Brendon Cole.

Mustang Charlie ($12) displayed his known strong second phase acceleration, and by doing so, he maintained a strong gallop throughout to claim his 30.20 semi win for Cole. He has drawn to produce similar tactics from his handy two-trap draw.

“He’s a good dog, although I feel he’s better suited to the one-turn tracks. That’s why I would have preferred a wide draw for him so can swoop on them like he did in his semi (from trap-eight). He can really skyrocket to the back mark,” Cole stated.

Hometown Hero ($16) is the third Cole mentored NZ Cup finalist. He was slightly hindered when going into the first turn, from where he pressed on soundly to wind up 4.75 lengths astern of Quintessa Bale. He is required to overcome his tricky five-trap draw in the decider.

“He almost fell during the run home, so he did really well just to qualify. He’s capable and he’s improving all the time,” suggested Cole, adding, “All three of our Cup runners have come through their semis in great order.”

And should a Lisa Cole-trained greyhound win the New Zealand Cup, the Cole family will dedicate the win to their late, long-time kennel client Alan Weatherall, who recently passed away aged 93-years-old. Numbered amongst the handy greyhounds he raced included Allegro Class, Bigtime Rod, Big Time Maple and Big Time Ocean.

“Alan was an unbelievable, enthusiastic supporter who loved his greyhounds. He was also a very generous man, who never hesitated to help all of our family. He will be sadly missed,” advised Brendon Cole.

That was a strong searching chase that Quintessa Bale ($10) produced for last season’s NZ Cup-winning trainer Craig Roberts. The strength of her gallop is clearly identified by her 12.02 run home time – the strongest recorded in the four semis. She began smartly from trap-eight then, leading to her tidy overall 29.88 clock. She will be sighted wearing the green racing vest here.

“She’s a really nice wee bitch – there’s nothing of her. She made a flyer in her semi, which is what she must do from trap-six here. She needs to track up onto the pace – maybe if the favourites hinder each other could see her slipping through.

“She will finish strongly, so it is dependent on where she possies up. She has come through her semi full of beans,” advised Roberts.

Roberts provides the first reserve with Bahati Bale ($26), who maintained a bold gallop to secure her 7.5 length semi third to Federal Infrared. She is a consistent chaser around this circuit, although others appear to offer more scope in this event. In saying that, Roberts did produce the $41.60 shot Dalisha Bale to win last year’s NZ Cup.

The improvement shown from his heat track debut third into the semi by the Peter Ferguson-trained Majestic Legend ($14) was very evident when he delivered his 6.5 length second to Opawa

Superstar. He adds intrigues into the final, as he is expected to make further improvement from trap-seven

“He has improved each time down there and I expect him to improve a bit more as he would have benefited from multiple trips down there. He is a solid, consistent greyhound and that is all you can ask for. His draw could have been worse, but it also could have been better – it is what it is. He has come through the series so far really good,” stated Ferguson.

The locally Bruce Dann-trained Opawa Conan ($14) was involved in the vain chase after the disappearing Opawa Superstar, finishing up 9.6 lengths behind him. He is a proven chaser at this venue, as seen by his 29.95 520m PB and he occupies the second possie on the reserves bench.