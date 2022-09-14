Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: What invisible All Blacks can learn from Australia

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks coach Ian Foster speaks to media. Photo / Getty

All Blacks coach Ian Foster speaks to media. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

It seems to have caught a few people by surprise that the All Blacks have been as undetectable in Melbourne as a KGB agent.

They slipped in over the weekend and no one noticed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.