Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The troubling discrepancy between New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby

5 minutes to read
Highlanders' Aaron Smith tackles Chiefs' Josh Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

Seven rounds into Super Rugby Pacific and the games involving New Zealand sides have not produced a single red card to date.

That's a statistic which is potentially indicative of there having been a

