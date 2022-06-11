Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Gregor Paul: The one key reason why Blues avoided semifinal disaster

4 minutes to read
The Blues beat the Brumbies 20-19 in the Super Rugby semifinals. Video / Sky Sport

The Blues beat the Brumbies 20-19 in the Super Rugby semifinals. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

By hook, or by crook, no one at Eden Park really cared how the Blues made it into the final, just as long as they did.

To lose next week at home to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.