Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The lesson from history the All Blacks should heed against Ireland

4 minutes to read
All Blacks Captain Sam Cane addresses the media following the loss to Ireland.

All Blacks Captain Sam Cane addresses the media following the loss to Ireland.

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

The dust had nowhere near settled in Dunedin when already Ireland were being asked about what sort of response they expected from the All Blacks this week.

Ireland's captain Johnny Sexton and coach Andy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.