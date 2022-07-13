All Blacks vs Ireland: 70 offers to help under-staffed stadium

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland celebrates with Josh van der Flier of Ireland during the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

Seventy people have offered to help at this weekend's All Blacks vs Ireland series decider, after Sky Stadium said the Wellington venue was short-staffed.

The stadium is facing the same staffing issues as the rest of the hospitality sector, particularly with winter illness.

About 1000 people would normally work in some capacity at the stadium during a test, but it has been estimated staffing could be down 10 or 20 per cent.

Chief executive Shane Harmon put the call out on Monday for anyone who could help as bar tenders and corporate box hosts.

He said there has been a "phenomenal" response.

"In the 24 hours afterwards, we've had 70 responses. All of those people have been contacted today and training will be provided on Friday and Saturday.

"I think we're looking good for Saturday. That's amazing."

Harmon said many of those working at the stadium will be young people, either at school or university.

Sky Stadium. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It will be the first time some of them have worked at the venue, Harmon said.

"We're asking people to be patient, to be kind. We won't tolerate any nastiness to staff."

He urged people to get to the stadium early, preferably 90 minutes before kickoff.

"We've got temporary seats in place, we are packed to the rafters. If you want to be in your seat for the haka with a beer and a pie or whatever it is, get there early."

Harmon estimated the match would inject about $10 million into the local economy.

D4 Bar owner Dermot Murphy told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills he has about eight "ring-ins" to help on Saturday.

Murphy expected it to be the biggest day for the bar in 15 years.

"There's a buzz with the Irish in town."

Murphy and Harmon agreed it was hard to rival a test match in terms of the overall impact on the city.

Murphy said this was because people came into town in the early afternoon and were back in the bars again after a match, as opposed to concerts which finished much later at night.