Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The glaring problem with home-town referees

Anton Lienert-Brown admitted there probably wasn't a single player in the All Blacks team who was happy with their performance in Bledisloe one.
Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

Opinion:

In these financially chastened times there would have been a few bean counters watching the first Bledisloe test, hopeful they would see proof that test football could permanently dispense with neutral referees.

They didn't

