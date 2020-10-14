Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks Caleb Clarke shows off piano skills

All Blacks rookie Caleb Clarke has shown he's a man of hidden talents.

The blockbusting winger has proven in recent years he can destroy defences but it's also been revealed he's a deft touch on the piano.

The All Blacks official Facebook page shared a video of the new All Black showing his piano skills at the team hotel ahead of the second Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park.

Clarke made his debut last Sunday against the Wallabies, coming off the bench, and the 21-year-old has been tipped to get a possible start when the squad is named tomorrow.

It seems the All Blacks a growing quite a list of piano-playing maestros in their squad.

At last year's Rugby World Cup, Richie Mo'unga and Atu Moli showed off their skills with a duet during their downtime in Japan.