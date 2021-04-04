Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The biggest area of intrigue in the All Blacks

4 minutes to read
Blues eventually subdued the Hurricanes to win 27-17 at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

Blues eventually subdued the Hurricanes to win 27-17 at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

An area of certainty for the All Blacks has suddenly become one of intrigue and new possibilities.

A serious injury to Sam Cane, a loss of form for Akira Ioane, the re-emergence of Luke

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.