Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: New Zealand Rugby's proposed $465m Silver Lake deal explained, and the need to find a new source of revenue

9 minutes to read
New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson on the Silver Lakes All Blacks deal. Video / Supplied

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

Since rugby turned professional in the mid-1990s, New Zealand Rugby's balance sheet has been built on the four pillars of broadcast revenue, sponsorships, ticket and merchandise sales.

The national union has done better than

