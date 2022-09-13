Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Debunking the myths of the All Blacks' inconsistent season so far

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
A realistic assessment of the All Blacks in 2022 presents one big problem, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

A realistic assessment of the All Blacks in 2022 presents one big problem, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The generous of spirit could argue that the All Blacks have only really had the one super bad patch this year which was the final 20 minutes against Argentina in Christchurch.

The series loss

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.