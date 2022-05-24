Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Great Minds: Matt Heath discusses mental wellbeing with Kieran Read

6 minutes to read
NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

Matt Heath
By
Matt Heath

Radio host on Radio Hauraki and Herald columnist

Being a professional sportsperson is a dream for many. Money, adulation, getting paid to play a game. Yet, like all of us, elite athletes find it tough sometimes. The pressure is intense and the lifestyle

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.