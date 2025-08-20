“The goal is not incremental change. The goal is significant change.”

Woods will be one of six players serving on the committee alongside Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell.

Three business advisers on the panel include John Henry, the billionaire owner of Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and English Premier League champions Liverpool.

Rolapp said the committee would be guided by principles that promoted competitive parity, creating more tournaments in which the top players faced each other, and designing a season that was simple to follow.

“I think the focus will be to create events that really matter, and how we do that, what that number is, we’ll determine. But that’s certainly the goal.

“How do you drive a competition schedule where every event matters, that is connected to a postseason, but do it in a way where the best golfers can get together and perform well?

“I think that’s all an open question – and those are the things we’re going to look at with an open mind.”

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published yesterday, Woods said the committee would examine all options. Possible changes could include fewer events, smaller fields and higher stakes, the Journal reported.

“Nothing’s off the table,” Woods told the newspaper. “We’re going to run through a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different things that could happen.”

Woods, 49, who has not competed this year as he recovers from a torn Achilles, hinted that the PGA Tour was poised for momentous changes to its format.

“It’s one of the most exciting times in our sport to be able to create something that is truly transformative,” he said.

“Sometimes you never get an opportunity like that in your entire career. But we have that moment right now.”

Rolapp did not give a timeline for when a new-look tour, which has already released its 2026 season schedule, would be rolled out.

“We will take as much time to get it right,” he said. “I would like to put in the right competitive model as soon as we can.

“But we want to do it right, so however long it takes, we’ll do it, while moving aggressively.”

He did not comment on how the PGA Tour’s planned shake-up would dovetail with the ongoing talks aimed at unifying the sport since the rise of the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf circuit.

“I think my primary focus is going to be on strengthening the Tour, and blank sheet of paper means blank sheet of paper. Whatever does that, I’ll pursue aggressively,” Rolapp said when asked whether finding common ground with LIV Golf was a priority.