Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump jnr’s ex-wife go public with their relationship

By James Corrigan
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are excited for their next journey together. Photo / Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are excited for their next journey together. Photo / Getty Images

As if the game of golf was not bizarre enough at the moment, Tiger Woods confirmed today he is in a relationship with the former daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Woods, 49, is in the habit of making his sport draw breath with his social media posts, as he proved with the recent revelation that he has undergone yet more surgery — this time on his Achilles — and will almost certainly be sidelined for the entirety of this season.

However, because of his guarded nature when it comes to his private life, his message today was perhaps the most jaw-dropping of the lot. There were reports that Woods has been dating Vanessa Trump, the 47-year-old ex-wife of Donald Trump jnr, and so the father-of-two provided confirmation.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods said on his social media channels. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If the words, themselves, are thoroughly un-Tiger, then the accompanying images are yet more incongruous. One of them shows the pair embracing on a hammock. Vanessa’s eldest daughter Kai, 17, and Woods’ children Charlie, 16, and Sam, 17, all attend the same school. Charlie and Kai are both highly rated amateur golfers.

Donald Trump snr and Woods have played golf recently and have both been integral to the ongoing negotiations to try to reach a peace deal between the Sundai Public Investment Fund — which bankrolls LIV, the breakaway circuit — and the PGA Tour. Of course, this disclosure adds another level to the discussion, although reports indicate that the President — and indeed, his son, are comfortable with the burgeoning courtship.

Woods has been involved in a number of relationships, since being divorced by Elin Nordegren — the mother of his two children — in the aftermath of a sex scandal that tore apart his reputation and, many believe, his game.

After he and multiple world champion skier Lindsey Vonn split up in 2015, Woods lived with Erica Herman, but that ended in acrimony when she took him to court, having been evicted from his mansion. His fans will hope that this is the stability he needs as he tries to launch another comeback.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment