Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are excited for their next journey together. Photo / Getty Images

As if the game of golf was not bizarre enough at the moment, Tiger Woods confirmed today he is in a relationship with the former daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Woods, 49, is in the habit of making his sport draw breath with his social media posts, as he proved with the recent revelation that he has undergone yet more surgery — this time on his Achilles — and will almost certainly be sidelined for the entirety of this season.

However, because of his guarded nature when it comes to his private life, his message today was perhaps the most jaw-dropping of the lot. There were reports that Woods has been dating Vanessa Trump, the 47-year-old ex-wife of Donald Trump jnr, and so the father-of-two provided confirmation.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods said on his social media channels. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts.”