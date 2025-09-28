Heather McMahan. Photo / Getty Images

American comedian and actor Heather McMahan stepped down as Ryder Cup first tee master of ceremonies today and apologised for leading an expletive-lined chant on Sunday targeting Rory McIlroy.

The PGA of America announced today that McMahan would not be back at the starting complex before the concluding singles matches at Bethpage Black.

Social media videos caught the crude chants over the microphone aimed at McIlroy, who needed extra police protection yesterday during a four-ball match after hecklers began over-the-top insults and putt-disrupting yells, prompting the world No 2 golfer to curse at them in response.

“Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup,” the PGA of America said in a statement.

A message on “spectator etiquette” was shown on videoboards across the course, but the biggest quieter for Europe was in-play, where the visitors took a record 11.5-4.5 lead after pairs play, setting them on track to win the Cup for the 11th time in 15 meetings.