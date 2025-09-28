Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

Ryder Cup start host steps down after expletive-filled Rory McIlroy chant

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Heather McMahan. Photo / Getty Images

Heather McMahan. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

American comedian and actor Heather McMahan stepped down as Ryder Cup first tee master of ceremonies today and apologised for leading an expletive-lined chant on Sunday targeting Rory McIlroy.

The PGA of America announced today that McMahan would not be back at the starting complex before the concluding singles matches

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save