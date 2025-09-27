The largest previous lead entering singles in the current format was 11-5 by the Americans in 2021 and Europe in 2004.

Extra police were needed with the rowdy atmosphere and even US players tried to quiet fans, but nothing could deny McIlroy, who joined Tommy Fleetwood in staying unbeaten.

“You need your superstars to perform at their highest,” Europe captain Luke Donald said.

“And they certainly have showed that so far.”

McIlroy and pal Shane Lowry beat Cam Young and Justin Thomas 2-up in four-balls, calling the win “hugely satisfying” and adding, “I’m drained to say the least.”

Asked if the crowd went too far, McIlroy replied, “When you play an away Ryder Cup, it’s really challenging. It’s not for me to say.

”People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I’m just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."

Lowry, who took plenty of taunts of his own, had never faced anything like it.

“It was intense. It was like something I’ve never experienced,” Lowry said. “But this is what I live for. This is it. This is the reason I get up in the morning, for stuff like this.”

Tensions also boiled over elsewhere, where England’s Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood beat Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau 3&2 after a spat between Rose and DeChambeau caddie Greg Bodine.

“I was ready to hit my putt. I didn’t feel like that space was being honored,” Rose said. “I may be made my feelings known. Asked him to move. Maybe not as politely as I could have done.

”From my point of view, it was something taken in a way that wasn’t intended. I was trying to control my environment in that moment.“

Top-ranked Scheffler became the first American to start 0-4 in Cup play.

Seeking the first road victory in the rivalry since their 2012 “Miracle at Medinah,” the Europeans unleashed clutch putting and impressive shotmaking to frustrate loud and rowdy American supporters.

US Open winner J.J. Spaun birdied the last two holes to join Xander Schauffele in a four-ball win over Sepp Straka and Jon Rahm, who had been unbeaten this week and not lost a Cup pairs match since 2018.

“They are playing unbelievable golf,” Schauffele said of Europe.

“They’re making a lot of birdies and we’re not. They’re beating us flat out.”

Tyrrell Hatton, a late replacement for injured Viktor Hovland, birdied the last to join Matt Fitzpatrick in a 1-up win over Americans Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.