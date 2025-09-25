There has been verbal sparring between DeChambeau and McIlroy since the Masters, where the American said he would chirp in McIlroy’s ear at the Ryder Cup.

World No 2 McIlroy, a five-time major winner, said last month that DeChambeau, who plays in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, just talks about other golfers to gain attention.

DeChambeau, popular with US fans for his YouTube video series and a high-fiving flamboyance on the course, responded, saying: “Whatever Rory says and whatnot is great. He didn’t mean anything by it. I hope we can have some good banter back and forth.”

McIlroy said he does not care who he plays but added: “If I come up against Bryson at some point, I think that’s great. That’s wonderful for the championship and wonderful for us, as well, in some ways.”

DeChambeau agreed.

“Would I love to go up against him? Yeah. It would be a lot of fun,” he said. “Is it going to happen? It’s not likely. I mean, maybe once. You never know. I don’t know if there’s planning behind the scenes or whatnot.

“He’s a fierce competitor, a great competitor, one I would love the opportunity to play against this week.”

DeChambeau won’t mind using his popularity to inspire the New York crowd.

“New York fans are incredible. I’ve been up here a few times playing and as rowdy and ruckus as they get, they still love the game of golf,” DeChambeau said.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to hopefully get them riled up and excited for what’s to come.”

When a Golf Channel commentator called out DeChambeau for being more focused on his YouTube videos than in promoting the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau took it in his stride.

“Any time that people can throw stuff at me like that, I enjoy it. I appreciate it. I think it’s good for ultimately the game of golf because it starts to spur conversation on,” DeChambeau said.

“Any time you can say something like that and create more buzz for the game of golf, it’s great.”