Cantlay was accused in 2023 at Rome of not wearing a US team cap as a protest about not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, while he said it was simply a sizing issue.

“The hat didn’t fit last year and this year we worked with them to make sure we had one, and we got one, so we’re good,” Cantlay said.

Since 1999, US players had received US$200,000 designated for a player’s chosen charitable donations for competing in the Ryder Cup.

In a bid by the PGA of America to update charity giving, they boosted the amount given to US team members this year to US$500,000 with US$300,000 designated for charitable giving and US$200,000 as a personal stipend to use however they see fit.

Bradley, Cantlay and Scheuffele are donating their stipend to charity and don’t see the money means that Europe players love the Cup more than Americans.

“There’s a lot of pride that comes into playing in one of these, and yes, we’re happy to get paid for this, and yes, I plan on donating it,” Schauffele said. “It’s something that selfishly will make me feel good about what I do.”

Schauffele does not see a negative with US supporters over money.

“You guys keep talking about it and trying to make it this negative thing,” Schauffele said. “I don’t think I’d be sitting up on this stage if I didn’t have a positive attitude and I try to look at this in the most positive of lights as possible - an opportunity to do some good, which isn’t always the case.

“If we’re able to impact some of the local communities and charities, I think that’s what should happen.”

‘It means a great deal’

Cantlay said US golfers love the Cup plenty.

“The US guys are 100% focused on playing the best possible golf they can,” Cantlay said. “I know it means a great deal to them to show up this week and perform.

“One of the great things about these team events for me is there’s always such a big charitable component to it, and so I’m going to donate the money to my charity,” Cantlay added, citing foundations for junior golf and children’s causes.

Asked if the entire US$500,000 should go to charity, Cantlay said, “I wasn’t a part of that decision-making process. I don’t think any of the team members were. I can only speak for what my plans are.”

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler might be donating his stipend as well, although he did not specify.

“My wife and I, we like to do a lot of stuff in our local community and I’ve never been one to announce what we do,” top-ranked Scottie Scheffler said. “I don’t like to give charitable dollars for some kind of recognition.

“We have something planned for the money that we’ll be receiving.”