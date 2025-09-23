Advertisement
Ryder Cup: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele confirm Ryder Cup pay goes to charity

AFP
4 mins to read

Xander Schauffele of Team United States watches a chip shot on the 14th hole prior to the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course. Photo / AFP

American golfers Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay said Tuesday they plan to donate all money they receive from playing in the Ryder Cup to charity, hoping to quiet “noise” over the matter.

United States captain Keegan Bradley has defended his players being paid US$500,000 ($853,700) by the PGA of America

